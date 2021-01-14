John Werner: Big 12 home courts no advantage in COVID era

Home courts matter.
More than football or baseball, basketball fans can make a huge difference because they’re so close to the action on the floor, often intimidating visiting teams and even referees.
Anybody who has ever stepped into Kansas’ Allen Fieldhouse can immediately feel the history inside the arena. Just look up into the rafters and see Wilt Chamberlain’s jersey and five national championship banners.
But the biggest thing visiting teams feel is suffocation. Not only will they face a team that’s perennially one of the best in the country, 16,300 fans are jammed tightly around the court, providing the Jayhawks with one of the best home-court advantages in the country.
During coach Bill Self’s 18 seasons, the Jayhawks are 270-15 at Allen Fieldhouse. He’s won as many Big 12 titles as home losses.
But under COVID-19 protocols, home-court advantages have largely disappeared this season.
Most Big 12 teams are limiting fan capacity to 25 percent, and some games have been played without fans.
Games have felt more like scrimmages. Instead of wearing their Sunday-best suits, coaches dress in sweat suits like they’re coaching a practice. In the heat of the moment, you don’t see coaches loosening their tie, ripping off their suit coat and throwing it into the scorer’s table.
They might unzip their sweat jacket a little, but that’s not nearly as dramatic.
Watching No. 15 Texas Tech pull off a 79-77 win over No. 4 Texas before no fans Wednesday night at Austin's Frank Erwin Center, you could hear basketball shoes squeaking on the floor.
The Longhorns tried to amp up the atmosphere by pumping in fake crowd noise, but it still came across dead quiet on TV. While writing his story from the press area in the stands after Tech’s last-second win, Austin American-Statesman sports writer Brian Davis tweeted that he could hear the Red Raiders’ celebration in the locker room since there were no fans.
Though the Big 12 season is still very early, home courts are proving to be no advantage at all. Home teams have gone 11-17.
Kansas has won three Big 12 home games this year, but its most memorable game at Allen Fieldhouse was an 84-59 loss to Texas on Jan. 2. The 25-point margin matched Kansas’ worst loss in the 65-year history of Allen Fieldhouse, a 91-66 drubbing by Missouri in 1989.
While the Red Raiders will likely be a Big 12 title contender, United Supermarkets Arena hasn’t given them an advantage so far. They’re 3-0 in Big 12 road games, but only 1-2 in conference home games with close losses to Kansas and Oklahoma State. Baylor visits the Red Raiders in Lubbock at 3 p.m. Saturday.
With potential NBA first overall draft pick Cade Cunningham leading the way, Oklahoma State has proven to be a force, even though the Cowboys are banned from the NCAA tournament this season due to probation.
But the Cowboys are just 1-2 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, normally one of the toughest places to play in the country because fans are crammed close to the court. They were fortunate to hold on to a 75-70 win over Kansas on Tuesday night after letting a 16-point second-half lead slip away.
With an 11-0 overall record and a 4-0 Big 12 start, Baylor is the only remaining unbeaten team in the league, and the only one that hasn’t lost a home game. But the Bears have only played one Big 12 game at the Ferrell Center, romping to a 76-61 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 6.
Due to COVID-19, Baylor’s Dec. 13 home game against Texas and Jan. 12 date against West Virginia have been postponed to undetermined dates later in the season.
With no real home-court advantages, this should be a season where the best team wins. That should work in Baylor’s favor since it has a veteran squad loaded with talent and depth.
Even though the Bears didn’t play their best games on the road against Iowa State and TCU, they still won by double digits. It speaks to the Bears’ experience that they made a lot of clutch plays in the second half of both games, but it didn’t hurt that there weren’t many fans to rattle them in Ames and Fort Worth.
Still Baylor coach Scott Drew believes even a limited number of fans can make a difference.
“When you watch games from last year, it’s amazing the impact crowds have on games,” Drew said. “We’re allowed just over 2,000, and that’s why it’s so critical that we get those 2,000 because they make a difference. Whatever crowds people have, whatever noise, not only affects both teams, they affect the officials too.”
I miss the atmosphere created by packed, energetic crowds at basketball games. There’s nothing like hearing fans explode after a player slams one through the hoop on a breakaway dunk or hits a dramatic game-winning shot.
Fan craziness is a big part of what makes college basketball great. But we’re probably looking at Muted March Madness since limited fans will be allowed at NCAA tournament games centralized in Indiana.
The good news is that teams are working through COVID-19 protocols and games are still being played. Like college football, NCAA basketball will make it to the finish line, even if fans aren’t making their usual impact.