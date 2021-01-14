John Werner: Big 12 home courts no advantage in COVID era

With potential NBA first overall draft pick Cade Cunningham leading the way, Oklahoma State has proven to be a force, even though the Cowboys are banned from the NCAA tournament this season due to probation.

But the Cowboys are just 1-2 at Gallagher-Iba Arena, normally one of the toughest places to play in the country because fans are crammed close to the court. They were fortunate to hold on to a 75-70 win over Kansas on Tuesday night after letting a 16-point second-half lead slip away.

With an 11-0 overall record and a 4-0 Big 12 start, Baylor is the only remaining unbeaten team in the league, and the only one that hasn’t lost a home game. But the Bears have only played one Big 12 game at the Ferrell Center, romping to a 76-61 win over Oklahoma on Jan. 6.

Due to COVID-19, Baylor’s Dec. 13 home game against Texas and Jan. 12 date against West Virginia have been postponed to undetermined dates later in the season.

With no real home-court advantages, this should be a season where the best team wins. That should work in Baylor’s favor since it has a veteran squad loaded with talent and depth.