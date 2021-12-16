John Werner: Blessed to work with sports writing legend

When I picked up the phone that August day in 1982, the guy on the other end was a man I’d read for years in Texas Football Magazine.
“This is Dave Campbell,” he said. “We have a job opening at the Tribune-Herald if you want it.”
I’m not sure if I dropped the phone, but my voice was a little shaky.
“Yes sir,” I said. “When do you want me to be there?”
I had spent my first three years out of Southwest Texas State working for the Brazosport Facts located in Clute, Texas. But getting a chance to work for Dave Campbell was big time in my eyes. There has never been a better known sports writer in the state than Mr. Campbell, the man who created Texas Football Magazine on his kitchen table in 1960.
Once I got to the Trib, he quickly asked me to quit calling him Mr. Campbell. Please call me Dave. As legendary as he was in the sports world, he never acted like he was above anyone. He always made you feel like you’re a fellow collaborator on his sports staff, not the legendary Dave Campbell and one of his minions.
I was fortunate to work with Dave for 11 years before he retired from the Trib after 40 years as sports editor in 1993 before he became editor of the Baylor Bear Foundation’s Insider until 2008.
What a blessing it was to learn from a sports writing master. I would read his columns, noting the insights, the attention to detail, the humor. This was a writer on top of his game. He would write about stuff nobody else could get because his sources respected him so much.
I learned that a good writer always had his radar out even on days he wasn’t working. One morning I came into the Trib telling Dave about a particularly interesting game I had seen the Texas Rangers play the previous night.
“You ought to write about it,” Dave said. “Readers would love hearing about what you saw.”
I never forgot that bit of advice. Shortly after that, I was lucky enough to see Tom Seaver win his 300th game at Yankee Stadium near the end of his career in 1985 when he was pitching for the Chicago White Sox. When I got back home from New York, it was a lot of fun writing about that experience.
Road trips with Dave to football games around the Southwest Conference were particularly fun.
Dave was a walking SWC history book. I loved hearing him talk about making the SWC press tour stop in Junction, Texas, in 1954, where Texas A&M coach Bear Bryant put his team through torturous workouts in the scorching South Texas heat.
“It was an unforgettable sight,” Dave said. “The field was full of gravel and cockleburs, and it was so hot that you couldn’t stand it. By the time we got there, Bryant had run off half the team. The coaches usually give you a three-deep roster, but Bryant only had 29 players.”
Dave also covered the 1969 Texas-Arkansas football game in Fayetteville that was dubbed the Game of the Century. Even years later, Dave could describe in fantastic detail the plays in the Longhorns’ 15-14 win that led to the national championship.
I’ve watched blurry old film of that game, and Dave’s account was much more interesting.
Of course, no game was more special to Dave than Baylor’s 34-24 win over Texas in 1974 to capture the SWC title. It's been dubbed the Miracle on the Brazos.
Whenever another school was trying to lure coach Grant Teaff from Baylor, he always consulted Dave because he thought so much of his judgment. Teaff ended up coaching at Baylor for 21 successful years.
“Dave was one of my real confidants in any decision I had to make on whether to stay or go,” Teaff said. “I knew he’d always be very honest with me. He’s not just a great writer, he’s a tremendous friend.”
Dave could tell funny stories, like the time when he and former Associated Press scribe Denne Freeman walked with heavy suitcases into a big building in Fort Worth, thinking it was the media hotel for the SWC press tour.
“It was actually a bank,” Dave said. “With those big suitcases, they thought we were robbing it.”
A few years ago at a Baylor-Texas football game in Austin, an old video appeared on the big scoreboard of Willie Nelson singing and playing informally before a small gathering at former Texas coach Darrell Royal’s 50th birthday in 1974.
Sitting on the couch were Dave and his wife, Reba, grinning and clapping hands to Willie singing “Mountain Dew.”
“I’ll hush up my mug if you’ll fill up my jug with that good ol’ mountain dew,” Willie sang.
Hip isn’t the first word that comes to mind when I think about Dave. But that was pretty hip.
It was a big thrill when Dave asked me to write the TCU section for Texas Football for the first time in 1984. You always wanted to do your best work for Dave, and I’d think hard about every word before I put it to paper.
For anybody who loved high school football in this state, Dave’s magazine was commonly called the bible. I remember at Copperas Cove High School in the 1970s eagerly waiting for Texas Football to hit the stands, so I could read the preview capsule for the Bulldogs.
If your name was mentioned, everybody at school knew about it. If you got your head shot in Texas Football, you were automatically BMOC (big man on campus).
I was a manager for the football team, so I never got my name in the magazine. But I did get the privilege to write for Texas Football for more than 30 years, so that was more than enough consolation.
I will be among the mourners Friday morning at Dave’s funeral, and I’m humbled to be an honorary pall bearer. I’m guessing First Methodist Church on Austin Avenue will set an attendance record with all the people Dave knew and touched in many ways during his well-lived 96 years.
I know he was a blessing in my life.