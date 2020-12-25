John Werner: Brewer legacy secure at Baylor

For Baylor fans who want to see Charlie Brewer play his last season of college football, they’ll have to flip around to find the Utah Utes on TV or subscribe to Pac-12 Networks.
After taking most of the offensive snaps for the Bears the last four seasons, Brewer announced that he’s transferring the day after Baylor’s season ended with a 42-3 loss to Oklahoma State at McLane Stadium on Dec. 12.
It was the best thing for Charlie.
It was also the best thing for Baylor because it clears the way for young quarterbacks like redshirt freshman Jacob Zeno and sophomore Gerry Bohanon to get their shot.
Let’s face it, there wasn’t much else Charlie could have given the Bears.
He had already played a major role in lifting the Bears from 1-11 as a true freshman in 2017 to 7-6 in 2018 capped by an offensive MVP performance in a 45-38 win over Vanderbilt in the Texas Bowl.
I’ll never forget Brewer donning his new black cowboy hat after he threw for 384 yards and two touchdowns and rushed for 109 and a score against Vanderbilt.
I don’t remember anybody calling him Big Tex after that, but his performance was brilliant.
During Baylor’s breakthrough 2019 season, Brewer was more gutsy than brilliant.
Brewer took a pounding week after week, and didn’t finish three of the last four games due to head and neck injuries. But he kept coming back and making big plays during the Bears’ 11-3 season that was highlighted by their first trip to the Big 12 championship game and their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.
Baylor’s defense keyed Matt Rhule’s final season as All-America defensive lineman James Lynch and All-America safety Grayland Arnold led the way. But there wasn’t a more respected player on the team than Brewer, who showed his leadership and toughness every step of the way.
Some fans wondered if he’d return to Baylor for his senior year after taking so many shots in 2019.
His answer: Of course he would.
Coming from a family of college quarterbacks from his grandfather to father to older brother, football is a big part of who he is.
In a lot of ways, 2020 was déjà vu for Brewer. Like 2017, he quarterbacked a team with a new head coach after Dave Aranda replaced the Carolina Panthers-bound Rhule. But 2020 was a lot different too because COVID-19 added a new layer of challenges for a first-year head coach and a veteran quarterback.
At first, former Baylor offensive coordinator Larry Fedora tried to keep Brewer from running too much after seeing the blows he took in 2019. But after a couple of games, Fedora realized he had to let Brewer play the style that made him most effective, and that included set running plays and creating plays with his legs.
A 2-7 season wasn’t the way Brewer wanted to go out, and he certainly didn’t want his last game to be a 42-3 blowout loss in which he left with a third-quarter shoulder injury.
Brewer’s real final hurrah was in Baylor’s 32-31 win over Kansas State on Nov. 28.
He delivered a tremendous all-around game as he finished 31 of 39 for 349 yards and two touchdown passes while rushing for 56 yards and two more scores on 23 carries. On the final 57-yard drive that set up John Mayers’ game-winning field goal, Brewer hit all four of his passes 45 yards.
Throughout the game, Brewer threw his body around to pick up extra yardage. On the sideline, the relatively quiet Brewer was pumping up teammates.
“I think he was alive tonight, and our team saw that,” Aranda said after the game. “There were a couple times where Charlie was willing the team. I love Charlie and I know our team does.”
Beginning in the spring, Zeno and Bohanon will get their first legitimate shots to earn the starting job. Freshman Blake Shapen and incoming Kyron Drones will also be in the mix.
They will try to prove themselves under a new offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach after Baylor parted ways with Fedora and passing game coordinator Jorge Munoz on Tuesday.
Though some fans screamed for Aranda to bench Brewer during his down times in 2020, Aranda always argued the veteran quarterback gave the Bears the best chance to win with his experience, savvy and guts. Rhule understood the same thing.
The young quarterbacks know they’ve got some major shoes to fill. Brewer gave the Bears everything he had and then some, literally taking one hard shot after another and coming back for more. No matter what he does at Utah during his bonus fifth-year season, his legacy is secure at Baylor.