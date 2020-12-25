John Werner: Charlie Brewer's legacy secure at Baylor

Brewer took a pounding week after week, and didn’t finish three of the last four games due to head and neck injuries. But he kept coming back and making big plays during the Bears’ 11-3 season that was highlighted by their first trip to the Big 12 championship game and their first Sugar Bowl appearance since 1957.

Baylor’s defense keyed Matt Rhule’s final season as All-America defensive lineman James Lynch and All-America safety Grayland Arnold led the way. But there wasn’t a more respected player on the team than Brewer, who showed his leadership and toughness every step of the way.

Some fans wondered if he’d return to Baylor for his senior year after taking so many shots in 2019.

His answer: Of course he would.

Coming from a family of college quarterbacks from his grandfather to father to older brother, football is a big part of who he is.

In a lot of ways, 2020 was déjà vu for Brewer. Like 2017, he quarterbacked a team with a new head coach after Dave Aranda replaced the Carolina Panthers-bound Rhule. But 2020 was a lot different too because COVID-19 added a new layer of challenges for a first-year head coach and a veteran quarterback.