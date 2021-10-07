John Werner college picks: Bears should slip by WVU

The Big 12 has a deserved reputation as a pass crazy conference that has often been won by the team with the best quarterback. With Heisman Trophy winners like Baker Mayfield and Kyler Murray, Oklahoma has easily been the league’s most dominating team.
But what once seemed inconceivable is now true: Running backs and defenses have made a comeback.
Nobody has gone back to wishbone football, but Big 12 teams are running a lot more than previous seasons.
Texas running back Bijan Robinson carried 35 times for 216 yards in last week’s 32-27 win over TCU while Jaylen Warren’s 36 carries for 125 yards propelled Oklahoma State to a 24-14 win over Baylor.
Those are Earl Campbell workloads.
Ball control and defense will be key factors in this week’s games.
West Virginia (+2.5) at Baylor
After averaging 321.3 yards rushing in three blowouts to open the season, the Bears’ production has fallen off in the last two games as they’ve averaged just 112.5 yards on the ground.
Like Iowa State and Oklahoma State, West Virginia will challenge Baylor with another strong run defense that’s allowed just 87.8 yards per game and 2.5 yards per rush.
With both the Bears and Mountaineers building solid defenses, Saturday’s matchup at McLane Stadium should be a relatively low-scoring game. The Mountaineers have lost the last two games against Oklahoma and Texas Tech on last-minute field goals, so expect the heartbreak to continue.
Baylor 24, West Virginia 17
No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) vs. No. 21 Texas
(At Cotton Bowl in Dallas)
In one of the greatest traditional SEC rivalries, the Sooners will face the Longhorns in a Top 25 matchup.
Oh, I'm getting ahead of myself. They’re still in the Big 12 but both have one boot out the door.
While the Sooners have probably been the least impressive top 10 team in the country, Texas has been a more dynamic squad since Casey Thompson stepped in at quarterback with consecutive wins over Rice, Texas Tech and TCU.
After coming into the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been so mediocre that Sooner fans have booed him in Norman. Rattler's due for a breakout game, and this would be a good time to return to Heisman caliber.
Oklahoma 35, Texas 24
TCU (-2) at Texas Tech
Just when it appeared there was little hope for Texas Tech following an ugly 70-35 loss to Texas, the Red Raiders pulled out a 23-20 win at West Virginia on Jonathan Garibay’s 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.
Henry Colombi replaced Tyler Slough at quarterback and did a solid job. It’s quite clear TCU doesn’t have nearly the defense it was known for in the past after allowing 74 points the past two weeks against SMU and Texas.
This is an opportunity for the Red Raiders to beat a Gary Patterson program that appears to be on the decline.
Texas Tech 31, TCU 28
Boise State (+6) at No. 10 BYU
Along with No. 5 Cincinnati, BYU is one of two future Big 12 teams residing in this week’s top 10.
While the Cougars have ridden the legs of Tyler Allgeier and a superb defense to a 5-0 record, Boise State is off to its worst start since 2001 with a 2-3 record following last week’s 41-31 loss to Nevada.
With the BYU-Boise State game being televised on ABC at 2:30 p.m., Baylor fans can get a preview of the Bears’ next opponent on Oct. 16 at McLane Stadium and see what a future Big 12 opponent looks like.
The Cougars have been impressive, and there’s no reason to think they’ll slip against Boise.
BYU 45, Boise State 34
No. 1 Alabama (-18) at Texas A&M
This was supposed to be the year Texas A&M had a chance to join Alabama in the College Football Playoff.
But after a 3-0 start, the Aggies have lost the last two games to Arkansas and Mississippi State after quarterback Haynes King went down with a leg injury. Now they're not even in the Top 25.