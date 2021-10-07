John Werner college picks: Bears should slip by WVU

Baylor 24, West Virginia 17

No. 6 Oklahoma (-3) vs. No. 21 Texas

(At Cotton Bowl in Dallas)

In one of the greatest traditional SEC rivalries, the Sooners will face the Longhorns in a Top 25 matchup.

Oh, I'm getting ahead of myself. They’re still in the Big 12 but both have one boot out the door.

While the Sooners have probably been the least impressive top 10 team in the country, Texas has been a more dynamic squad since Casey Thompson stepped in at quarterback with consecutive wins over Rice, Texas Tech and TCU.

After coming into the season as a Heisman Trophy candidate, Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has been so mediocre that Sooner fans have booed him in Norman. Rattler's due for a breakout game, and this would be a good time to return to Heisman caliber.

Oklahoma 35, Texas 24

TCU (-2) at Texas Tech

Just when it appeared there was little hope for Texas Tech following an ugly 70-35 loss to Texas, the Red Raiders pulled out a 23-20 win at West Virginia on Jonathan Garibay’s 32-yard field goal with 18 seconds left.