Coming off Baylor’s first national championship, Scott Drew might have done an even more spectacular coaching job last season in leading the Bears to their second straight Big 12 title.

After a relatively injury-free season, the Bears were knee-capped by critical injuries all of last season. Freshman guard Langston Love tore his ACL in the preseason while forward Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua suffered a horrible season-ending knee injury last February, and guard LJ Cryer missed almost half the season with stress fractures in both feet.

Without that trio, the Bears were clearly vulnerable with a short rotation heading into the NCAA Tournament despite earning a No. 1 regional seed.

Following a gutsy rally to force overtime, the Bears dropped a 93-86 decision to NCAA championship game-bound North Carolina in the second round in Fort Worth, ending their shot at a repeat national title.

With defending national champion Kansas clinching the Big 12 title heading into the final Saturday of the regular season, the Bears bid for a three-peat is off the table as they prepare for Iowa State at the Ferrell Center.

But there's enough positive vibes going around that could lead to a deep NCAA Tournament run.

This season has been more like 2020-21 in that the Bears haven’t been crippled by a ton of season-ending injuries. Freshman sensation Keyonte George missed Baylor’s 74-68 win at Oklahoma State following a mild ankle sprain against Texas, but he’s expected to be back soon. Love went out with a first-half left eye injury described as a corneal abrasion against the Cowboys, so it's something to be concerned about.

When the Bears lost to North Carolina last season, they played with an injury-reduced seven-man rotation. Adam Flagler played 41 minutes while James Akinjo played 39. Baylor was clearly running on fumes in overtime after rallying from a 25-point deficit in regulation.

With one of the deepest benches in the country this season, the Bears should have the depth to withstand anything that’s thrown their way in the NCAA Tournament.

Since his return for the last eight games, Tchamwa Tchatchoua has given the Bears a big boost with his defensive and rebounding prowess along with an expanded offensive game. When he buried a pair of 3-point shots in his return against Texas Tech, the eruption from fans at the Ferrell Center was deafening.

After playing sparingly for a month, guard Dale Bonner returned to the rotation following George’s ankle sprain in Baylor’s 81-72 win over Texas. He contributed 13 points against the Longhorns and 15 against the Cowboys while improving Baylor’s defense immeasurably with his knack for getting into the passing lanes for steals.

If he's cleared to play following his eye injury, Love is a big physical guard who can drive to the basket as well as bury 3-point shots and man up defensively.

Baylor’s bench is so deep that forwards Caleb Lohner and Josh Ojianwuna have seen their playing time reduced since Tchamwa Tchatchoua's return. It would be hard to find another team anywhere that can rely on 10 dependable players and not suffer a big dropoff when any are out of the game.

A deep rotation is even more important in the NCAA Tournament since advancing teams only have a day’s rest before their second game of the weekend. Especially if that second game goes into overtime as the Bears experienced last season against the Tar Heels.

Of course, the NCAA Tournament is called March Madness because of the abundance of upsets, and the Bears could go out at any time like every other team.

Defensive lapses and heavy reliance on 3-point shooting have made the Bears somewhat streaky and vulnerable to upset. But they can still beat any team in the country after grinding through a Big 12 gauntlet that’s expected to produce a conference-record eight NCAA Tournament teams.

Ranked No. 7 in this week’s Associated Press poll, the Bears appear to be a likely No. 2 regional seed when the 68-team NCAA Tournament field is announced on March 12. That’s a step below the No. 1 seeds they’ve earned the past two years, but still gives them a leg up on advancing deep into the tournament.

After losing consecutive road games to No. 3 Kansas and No. 11 Kansas State, the Bears have won their last two games against No. 9 Texas and Oklahoma State to improve to 22-8 overall and tie for second place with Texas and Kansas State in the Big 12 standings at 11-6.

Baylor can pick up even more momentum by concluding the regular season with a win over the Cyclones and playing well in next week’s Big 12 tournament in Kansas City.

The stage is set for a successful NCAA Tournament run, and a deep, relatively healthy team like Baylor can make March less maddening.