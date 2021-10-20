John Werner: Denial name of game in coaching searches, with Baylor's Aranda on deck

Coaching searches always draw high interest from media and fans. But coaches don’t like addressing them because they’re a huge distraction, especially when they come at midseason when teams are in the thick of conference play.

Until a school actually names its new coach, speculation can be fairly accurate or it can also be way off course as I’ve seen from a few coaching searches at Baylor.

After Art Briles was fired in May 2016, seven months of speculation followed as Jim Grobe served as interim coach during the 2016 season.

Media outlets never even mentioned Temple coach Matt Rhule’s name until shortly before he was hired. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades knew Rhule from the AAC when he was Houston’s AD, and did a great job of keeping that name in his back pocket.

That turned out to be a great hire as Rhule cleaned up a scandal-ridden program and led the Bears to the 2019 Big 12 championship game followed by a Sugar Bowl berth before he jumped to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.