John Werner: Denial name of game in coaching searches, with Baylor's Aranda on deck

Attention all coaches, players and fans: Drop everything you’re doing. You’re on high alert because LSU is looking for a football coach.
On Sunday, LSU dropped the bombshell that it’s parting ways after this season with Ed Orgeron, the gruff-talking guy who looks like he walked out of a Louisiana swamp to lead the Tigers to the national championship two seasons ago. The announcement came only a day after the Tigers beat then-No. 20 Florida, 49-42, to improve to 4-3 this season.
That sent the media into overdrive speculating on who Orgeron’s successor could be since LSU is regarded as one of the best jobs in college football.
LSU director Scott Woodward is known for big-splash hires since he wooed Jimbo Fisher away from Florida State when he was Texas A&M’s AD in 2017 and Chris Petersen from Boise State in 2013 when Woodward was Washington’s AD.
He’s also the guy who hired a certain women’s basketball coach at LSU who won three national championships at Baylor. You might remember her: Kim Mulkey.
So naturally, the national media’s list of LSU football coaching candidates began with Fisher, who has a history at LSU since he was Nick Saban’s offensive coordinator from 2000-06 and helped the Tigers win the 2003 national title.
Just as naturally, the man who signed a 10-year, $75 million contract was quick to profess his love for A&M during his Monday press conference.
“I love being here,” Fisher said. “This is the job I wanted, I’ve got a great contract, I’ve got an unbelievable president, an unbelievable chancellor, I’ve got an unbelievable AD. I plan on being here and fulfilling this contract. My family has roots here, I’ve got ranches here, I hunt here, I love everything about this place.”
There’s always gator hunting in the bayou if he changes his mind.
Media outlets have also named Penn State’s James Franklin, Mississippi’s Lane Kiffin, Cincinnati’s Luke Fickell and Michigan State’s Mel Tucker as potential LSU candidates. Tucker was also on Saban’s staff at LSU and currently has led No. 9 Michigan State to a 7-0 record.
Baylor second-year head coach Dave Aranda’s name has popped up below the first tier of veteran head coaches. He was LSU’s defensive coordinator from 2016-19, and has led the No. 20 Bears to a 6-1 record so far this season following last year’s 2-7 finish.
With Baylor on a bye week, Aranda’s next media availability will be Monday, so he’ll certainly be asked about the LSU opening. Even though he’s said on many occasions how much he likes coaching at Baylor and is committed to building the program.
Until LSU names a new coach, expect a lot of denials.
No coach is going to jump out and say, “I can’t stand my job. I sure hope I’m LSU’s guy,” or “Show me the money and I’ll be on the first plane to Baton Rouge.”
Coaching searches always draw high interest from media and fans. But coaches don’t like addressing them because they’re a huge distraction, especially when they come at midseason when teams are in the thick of conference play.
Until a school actually names its new coach, speculation can be fairly accurate or it can also be way off course as I’ve seen from a few coaching searches at Baylor.
After Art Briles was fired in May 2016, seven months of speculation followed as Jim Grobe served as interim coach during the 2016 season.
Media outlets never even mentioned Temple coach Matt Rhule’s name until shortly before he was hired. Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades knew Rhule from the AAC when he was Houston’s AD, and did a great job of keeping that name in his back pocket.
That turned out to be a great hire as Rhule cleaned up a scandal-ridden program and led the Bears to the 2019 Big 12 championship game followed by a Sugar Bowl berth before he jumped to the NFL’s Carolina Panthers.
Back in 2003 after Dave Bliss was fired amid the Baylor basketball scandal, Scott Drew’s name didn’t come up publicly until he was on the plane to Waco. Everybody wondered who this 32-year-old guy from Valparaiso was and why he would even take on such a down-and-out program that hadn’t won a conference championship since 1950.
Nobody knew this guy would pull off the greatest resurrection in college basketball history.
If the Baylor football team keeps winning, Aranda’s name will get hotter on the job market. But he doesn’t strike me as a coach who’s using Baylor as a stepping stone for a more prominent college football program or a Rhule-like leap to the NFL.
After establishing himself as one of the nation’s top defensive coordinators, Aranda is just beginning to prove himself as a head coach. I suspect he’ll be here awhile. I don’t expect Baylor to become a feeder school for LSU head coaches.