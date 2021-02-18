John Werner: Don't forget sacrifices athletes are making

It was tough to be an athlete in 2020, and 2021 isn’t off to a great start either.

The spread of COVID-19 shut down college and high school seasons across the country last spring, and fall sports were hit or miss in 2020. The college basketball season is limping along, but a COVID outbreak can easily halt operations for two or three weeks.

It seems cruel to pile a catastrophic winter storm on top of COVID-related issues. Not since World War II stopped colleges from playing have athletes had such a tough time getting a chance to play the sports they love.

When we start getting upset about a canceled game we’ve been anxious to see, we need to first think of what the athletes are sacrificing.

Their time in the spotlight is brief: four years in high school for most, four or five years in college for some, and pro careers for a relatively tiny minority.

When Baylor guards Jared Butler and MaCio Teague decided to return to school after exploring the NBA Draft, the Bears were assured of being one of the top-ranked college basketball teams in the country.