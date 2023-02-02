If Big 12 men’s basketball was any better, the NBA G League would have to create a new division.

With six teams ranked in the top 15 of the Associated Press poll, the Big 12 is by far the best and deepest league in the country.

That’s not really a big shock since Baylor and Kansas have won the last two national championships.

Many of the best players want to play in the nation’s most competitive league for a better shot to reach the NBA. It's not unusual for more than 30 NBA scouts to attend Big 12 games. NIL incentives and immediate transfer eligibility allows players to move easily to the school they prefer.

At the halfway point of the conference schedule, the race for the Big 12 title is a mad six-team jumble. Texas leads the league with a 7-2 record while Kansas, Kansas State, Iowa State and TCU are a game behind at 6-3.

Though Baylor is two games behind Texas at 5-4 following Monday’s 76-71 loss in Austin, it wouldn’t be wise to count out the two-time defending Big 12 champions. They know how to win and they know how to close when the conference season reaches crunch time in late February and early March.

So who has the most favorable remaining schedule among the contenders?

That’s Kansas State. Former Baylor assistant Jerome Tang is already the leading candidate for national coach of the year, and the Wildcats have a great chance to finish strong with their remaining four road games against Texas Tech, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

The Wildcats’ home schedule is tough with dates against Texas, TCU, Iowa State, Baylor and Oklahoma. But they’ve already played Kansas twice, winning the first game in Manhattan and losing Tuesday in Lawrence, and have created an intimidating home court advantage at Bramlage Coliseum with Tang’s first-year success as head coach.

Leading the pack by a game, the Longhorns currently have the upper hand as interim head coach Rodney Terry has done a remarkable job keeping the ship afloat following Chris Beard’s firing.

But the Longhorns could fall out of the top spot quickly since their next two games are Saturday at Kansas State with a quick turnaround on Monday at Kansas. The following three road games are at Texas Tech, Baylor and TCU before they end the regular season at home against Kansas, so that’s a tough schedule in anybody’s book.

Like Baylor, it’s never smart to rule out Kansas in any scenario since the Jayhawks have won or shared 16 of the last 18 Big 12 titles.

When Kansas dropped its third straight game following last week’s 75-69 loss at Baylor, Bill Self still looked like the most relaxed guy in the room.

Self knew his team needed to shore up some areas, like a bench that scored just two points in the Big Monday game against the Bears. But he wasn't approaching panic mode. The Jayhawks responded with a road win over fellow blueblood Kentucky followed by a 90-78 home win over Kansas State.

Kansas has a tougher remaining schedule than Kansas State with road games at Iowa State, Oklahoma, Oklahoma State, TCU and Texas. But the Jayhawks have averted their midseason crisis and are looking like their old championship-winning selves.

TCU still has five Big 12 road games remaining at Oklahoma State, Kansas State, Iowa State, Texas Tech and Oklahoma. The Horned Frogs have a chance to win on the road, but that will likely depend on how preseason Big 12 player of the year Mike Miles recovers from his hyperextended knee.

Iowa State always has great shot to win at Ames' Hilton Coliseum because it’s usually packed. But the Cyclones still have a formidable road schedule at West Virginia, Kansas State, Texas and Baylor.

Like Texas, Baylor has to play consecutive road games at Kansas on Feb. 18 and Kansas State on Feb. 21. The other two road games are at TCU and Oklahoma State, which will also be challenging.

Don’t expect the Big 12 race to be decided until the final games of the regular season on March 4. And expect the champion, whatever team that may be, to have to sweat out the final few possessions of the game to win the title.

That’s just the way it is in the Big 12, and let’s be thankful that we get to watch all these fantastic down-to-the-wire finishes.