John Werner: Expect more bowl weirdness for Baylor

College football calls it bowl season, but a better description would be bowl weirdness.

After battling all fall to reach a bowl game, teams often find themselves with whole new coaching staffs or partial coaching staffs following firings or job hopping.

Baylor looks like it will go bowling with a partial staff after Dave Aranda dismissed defensive coordinator Ron Roberts and safeties/special teams coach Ronnie Wheat on Thursday.

With his background as a defensive coordinator, Aranda could presumably take over some of the defensive coaching responsibilities in whatever bowl the 6-6 Bears end up in when Sunday’s announcements are made.

We don’t know Aranda’s plan yet since he hasn’t commented on his staff dismissals.

But Baylor’s situation won’t be as awkward as Wisconsin’s. After firing coach Paul Chryst at midseason, Wisconsin named former Cincinnati coach Luke Fickell as its new head coach earlier this week over popular interim coach Jim Leonhard.

Fickell plans to coach the Badgers in some capacity in the bowl game.

“I’ll be coaching in some way, shape or form,” Fickell said. “We’ll figure out what that means, if I’m coaching the punters or I’m coaching the noseguards.”

With a contract that pays $54.6 million over seven years, that’ll be one expensive special teams coach.

As for the rosters, that’s another big crapshoot.

Disgruntled players often head straight to the NCAA transfer portal when the regular season is over. Some of the best players preparing for the NFL Draft will opt out of bowl games to avoid risking injuries.

Last year’s bowl season saw a whole slew of players opt out, including Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux (drafted fifth overall by the New York Giants), Ohio State wide receiver Garrett Wilson (picked 10th by the Jets), Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton (14th by the Baltimore Ravens) and Pitt quarterback Kenny Pickett (20th by the Pittsburgh Steelers).

Most players involved in the College Football Playoff stick around to the end since there’s a national championship at stake. But it’s not unusual for key players in the rest of the bowls to leave early, which can be pretty disruptive to team chemistry.

Additionally, several weeks of pre-bowl practice sharpen some teams while others look like they’ve been guzzling eggnog.

All these factors make bowl games really hard to predict.

I’ve seen Baylor teams flop after appearing to have everything going for them, while others that seemed to have no momentum at all perform remarkably well.

The Bears’ 2013 and 2014 Big 12 championship teams were both 11-1 heading into major bowls, and should have capped triumphant seasons with wins.

But following a week of distractions in which Art Briles was a rumored contender for the Texas Longhorns’ head coaching job, the 2013 squad looked unfocused and sloppy in a 52-42 loss to UCF in the Fiesta Bowl.

The following season, the Bears were on the verge of winning the Cotton Bowl after 400-plus pound LaQuan McGowan lined up at tight end and caught an 18-yard touchdown pass from Bryce Petty to give the Bears a 41-21 lead at the end of the third quarter.

Unfortunately, the Bears started celebrating too soon as they watched Michigan State score 21 unanswered points in the fourth quarter to pull off a 42-41 win.

Two years later, most people didn’t give the Bears a ghost of a chance in Phoenix’s Cactus Bowl.

Some of Briles’ former assistants were seemingly undermining the program as interim head coach Jim Grobe tried to keep the Bears afloat (he still deserves a medal for coaching that team). After opening the season with six wins, they lost the next six heading into the Cactus Bowl.

Remarkably, the Bears played a gem of a game as they blew out Boise State, 31-12, as Zach Smith threw for 375 yards and three touchdowns and KD Cannon caught a school bowl-record 14 catches for 226 yards and two scores.

In the 2020 Sugar Bowl, the Bears appeared to have a solid shot to beat a Georgia team that saw its CFP bid disappear after losing to LSU in the 2019 SEC title game. The Bulldogs also had several key players injured or opting out of the bowl.

It didn’t matter as the Bulldogs dominated the Bears anyway in a 26-14 win that was more lopsided than the score indicated.

So if this year’s Baylor team wins its bowl game after losing the last three regular season games, don’t be surprised. It would fit right in with bowl weirdness.