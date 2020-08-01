John Werner: Expect uncertainty as Big 12 sports season unfolds

On Friday, Baylor athletic director Mack Rhoades said that attendance at home games could be anywhere from no fans to 50 percent capacity at 45,000-seat McLane Stadium. He sent a letter to season ticket holders that described different ways to opt out of 2020 season tickets if they choose.

With such uncertainty, Rhoades stressed that fans don’t need to decide immediately on ticket options. It’s likely that a lot of fans will want to see how the coronavirus plays out during the upcoming weeks.

The situation will be fluid throughout the fall depending on where outbreaks occur. This is new ground for everybody unless you’re 102 years old and survived the Spanish flu.

Everybody is trying to figure out how to proceed safety, and that includes MLB, NBA, NFL and college sports commissioners.

In hindsight, some decisions will look better than others. But at least they’re trying to play games and come up with some semblance of a season.

I’m expecting the way we cover games to be different. McLane Stadium has a big press box, but seating for reporters will still need to be spaced out for social distancing.