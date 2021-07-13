John Werner: Format has changed but media days still exciting

Big 12 football media days are always calendar circling days for sports writers.
It means summer is almost over and football is right around the corner.
On Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington, I’ll cover my 40th year of college football media days.
The hottest topic will likely be the breakthrough NIL rule that allows college players to profit for the first time off their name, image and likeness. The rise of Iowa State to national prominence, former Alabama offensive coordinator Steve Sarkisian’s first year as head coach at Texas, and whether anyone can break Oklahoma’s championship vise-grip will also be heavily discussed.
With five teams scheduled each day, the head coaches and two selected players will be shuffled from ESPN to Fox to SiriusXM to local radio stations to writers within a frantic six-hour span.
The format hasn’t changed much since the inception of the Big 12 in 1996.
But back in the old Southwest Conference, the media days were much more of an adventure.
Media outlets from across Texas and Arkansas would load up on a bus to hit every school in the league over 10 days or so. Texas Tech and Arkansas were plane trips, and I can still remember cringing for every landing in the heavily wooded hills of Fayetteville.
With so much time together and too many hours to kill on the road between schools, one writer described the SWC tour bus as a rolling honky tonk.
One time in Houston, the tour bus mysteriously disappeared for a few hours one night. Having no other means of transportation, one of the media guys got the keys to the bus to take his girlfriend for a date. They had their pick of seats.
En route from Waco to College Station, former Dallas Morning News writer Al Carter asked the bus driver to stop at the Calvert Dairy Queen at 10:30 one morning to order a chili dog. Since we were stopping, I think a few guys ordered ice cream.
Since the media got a couple of hours with each head coach, you could really dig deep on the depth chart. The late Clifford Broyles from the San Antonio Express-News never failed to ask about the third string tight end from San Antonio.
Those sessions could also drag on. Former Texas A&M coach R.C. Slocum’s press conference was once interrupted by some loud snoring by a bus driver who had slipped into the deep sleep zone.
After the player and coach interviews were over, the schools went out of their way to feed us at a great restaurant. Nick’s Greek food was the go-to place in Waco. Lubbock meant a stop at the 50 Yard Line for a great steak and all the blueberry muffins you could eat.
We always loved going to Joe T. Garcia’s Mexican restaurant in Fort Worth until a couple of slightly inebriated sports writers fell into a fountain in the courtyard. From then on, the SWC press tour was banned from Joe T’s.
Once the SWC broke up, the media days format changed with the creation of the Big 12.
All 12 head coaches and selected players gathered at a central location for three days where the Big 12 championship game would be held later that year at cities like St. Louis, Kansas City, San Antonio, Houston or in the Metroplex.
In recent years, the media days have either been held at AT&T Stadium in Arlington or the Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco. When COVID-19 shut down everything last summer, the Big 12 planned Zoom sessions that were eventually canceled. It foreshadowed a season in which a lot of games were canceled or rescheduled.
For me, it’s no more bus trips. No more plane flights. Just a short drive to the Metroplex with Trib sports editor Brice Cherry, a trip this old sports writer is always excited to take to kick off another football season.