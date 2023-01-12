John Werner: George making case as Drew's top freshman

Keyonte George has only played in 16 college basketball games but has already put together a highlight package that most players couldn’t touch in four seasons.

Remember the play against Virginia when he dribbles behind his back and then makes another spin move that has Cavaliers guard Armaan Franklin so baffled that George frees himself for a floating jumper?

What about that move against Gonzaga when he fakes out guard Nolan Hickman to his left, cuts to his right, and then finishes with a left-handed drive over All-America forward Drew Timme.

How about his Euro steps to the basket that seem like they were pulled out of Luka Doncic’s repertoire. And did you see that fall-away 3-pointer to close the first half Wednesday night at West Virginia that was so deep in the right corner of the court that he almost disappeared behind the bench?

That’s just his shooting. His court vision is so wide and his instincts are so good that he can spot teammates cutting to the basket and fire passes on a dime. Defensively, he’s not afraid to take a charge against much bigger players driving into the lane and has a knack for getting into passing lanes for steals.

George arrived at Baylor as the highest-rated recruit in school history, ranked No. 3 nationally in ESPN’s 2022 class. He’s lived up to the billing, leading the Bears with 17.8 points per game while averaging 4.6 rebounds, 3.4 assists and 1.2 steals.

He did it all in Baylor’s 83-78 win at West Virginia’s notoriously tough WVU Coliseum, erupting for a career-high 32 points while nailing five of nine 3-pointers and collecting seven rebounds.

“It was a special night by him and he was very efficient,” said Baylor coach Scott Drew. “He didn’t take many bad shots. To get 32 the right way and seven rebounds, and two-to-one assists-to-turnovers was a complete game.”

All of this begs the question: Is George the best freshman in Drew’s 20-year Drew reign at Baylor?

My answer is yes.

Though the Bears are very much a work in progress with their 1-3 Big 12 start, George brings loads to the table with his scoring, passing, rebounding, competitiveness and sheer athleticism.

Of course, Drew has brought in a lot of sparkling freshmen who put aside their first-year jitters and produce immediately. So it’s a worthy debate.

In Drew’s second season in 2004-05, guard Aaron Bruce arrived from Australia and averaged 18.2 points and 3.8 assists while shooting 47.1 percent overall and 39.9 percent from 3-point range.

Bruce didn’t have nearly as much talent surrounding him as George does now, so putting up great numbers night after night was impressive since opponents could focus on shutting him down without worrying as much about his teammates.

Bruce’s teammates loved everything about him except his Vegemite sandwiches. Yes, he actually ate them.

Landing Bruce from Down Under showed Drew could spot talent anywhere, but he only had to travel down the road to Del Valle to find Curtis Jerrells, who came in the next season and led the Bears with 13.5 points and 3.3 assists per game.

Though Tweety Carter, Drew’s first McDonald’s All-American, didn’t put up freshman numbers like Bruce or Jerrells, he still averaged 8.7 points, 2.7 assists and 1.2 steals as a freshman in 2006-07.

By then, the Bears had more talent on board, but Carter could score in bunches when called upon as his 31-point performance at Syracuse’s Carrier Dome clearly showed.

Now Tweety has a courtside seat to watch George as Baylor’s director of player personnel on Drew’s staff.

Baylor’s high-end freshman streak continued the next year when LaceDarius Dunn followed Carter from Louisiana and averaged 13.6 points while shooting 41.6 percent from 3-point range to kick off a career in which he set the school record with 2,285 points.

Seven-footer Isaiah Austin arrived at Baylor in 2012 with much fanfare and delivered an outstanding freshman year by averaging 13 points along with a team-high 8.3 rebounds and 1.7 blocks.

Though guard Jared Butler was expected to be Baylor’s sixth man in 2018-19, he often started due to injuries and averaged 10.2 points and 2.7 assists.

His biggest game was a 31-point performance against Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse, a harbinger for great moments to come as he made first-team All-America in 2020-21 and led the Bears to the national championship.

Though forward Jeremy Sochan didn’t put up huge offensive numbers as a freshman last season, he was named Big 12 sixth man of the year after averaging 9.2 points and a team-high 6.4 rebounds while arguably becoming Baylor’s best defender.

The only thing that matched his defensive versatility was his hair color which changed from game to game.

Like Sochan, George will likely be a one-and-done player since he’s projected to become an NBA Draft lottery pick this year. Drew not only likes his talent, he likes his willingness to be coached.

As an old, old reporter, I’ve been impressed with how poised and mature George is in interviews for a kid just out of high school. After every press conference, he says “Appreciate y’all” to the media as he walks off the podium. Really classy.

Still learning the college game, George knows there are areas he needs to improve like shot selection that can best benefit the team. He’s not afraid to self evaluate.

“I’ve got to work on my shot selection,” said George last week. “That just comes from watching film, though, seeing where I can get my shots, knowing when I can pick my spots, knowing when I can go on 10-point spurts. Because I know the guys in the locker room, they trust me to do that.”

George’s shot selection was superb in Baylor’s road win over West Virginia as he hit 10 of 18 attempts and helped the offense get into a solid rhythm all night.

No question George will deliver a lot more eye-popping moments this season. Relish them now because next year you’ll see him in the NBA.