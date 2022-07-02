John Werner: Greed trumps regional rivalries

After much clandestine backroom bargaining, the Big Ten got what it wanted on a wild paradigm shattering Thursday afternoon.

That coveted UCLA-Rutgers conference matchup. Strike up the Hallelujah Chorus, it’s time to rejoice.

Texas and Oklahoma shook up college sports last year when they colluded with ESPN to leave the Big 12 for the SEC in the near future.

Now UCLA and USC are leaving their century-long home in the Pac-12 in 2024 for Fox-generated TV money that could pay each of the 16 Big Ten teams $100 million annually.

Nobody asked the UCLA and USC fans if they wanted to make the cross country trip to see a conference football game.

Nobody asked the Trojans and Bruins' student-athletes if they wanted to fly 2,641 miles to College Park, Md., for a midweek Big Ten volleyball game against the Maryland Terrapins.

Of course, UCLA's and USC's Pac-12 brethren were kept in the dark about their jump to the Big Ten just like Texas' and Oklahoma's Big 12 opponents were kept in the dark last summer on their upcoming move to the SEC.

Greed rules big-time college sports above everything else these days.

Everybody’s been talking about how NIL deals for athletes are going to divide the haves and have-nots. But those deals are chump change compared to the mega-million dollar deals that the movers and shakers at universities and TV networks are drumming up to rearrange college sports.

With the Big Ten and SEC building 16-team super conferences (with likely more schools to come), the Big 12, ACC and Pac-12 will have to scramble to stay afloat.

The Big 12 knows all about desperation since it survived realignment in 2011-12 and again last year by adding new members after other schools left.

Now the Big 12 is actually in a more favorable position than the suddenly decimated Pac-12 after adding BYU, UCF, Houston and Cincinnati last year after Texas and Oklahoma announced they were bolting for the SEC.

New Big 12 commissioner Brett Yormack should strike quickly to see if Pac-12 schools like Oregon, Washington, Utah, Arizona and Arizona State would be interested in joining the Big 12.

In the current dog-eat-dog climate, it wouldn’t be a bad move for the Big 12 to expand to 16 teams to ensure survival.

But as an old sports writer who grew up watching the Southwest Conference, I don’t like any of this greedy team grabbing to form super conferences with footprints that stretch across the country.

Regional rivalries built by teams that have played each other for decades have always been the best and most passionate games.

The Baylor-TCU "revivalry" is fun because the schools are 80 miles apart and the fan bases love to hate each other. When the all-time series record is TCU 57 wins, Baylor 53 with seven ties, you know how intense this rivalry has been over the years.

Though Texas has skewered Baylor a lot over the years, the Bears have split the last 12 meetings, including a 31-24 win last year en route to the Big 12 championship.

After Texas A&M bolted for the SEC in 2012, I’ve missed those trips to College Station to see all those crazy Aggie fans and hearing them chanting “Hullabaloo, Caneck! Caneck!”

I’m glad the Big 12 added Houston to the league beginning in 2023 to bring some in-state drama for Baylor, TCU and Texas Tech. But it’s weird and sad to think the Bears won’t be playing football games either Texas or Texas A&M in a few years.

Instead of fans driving less than two hours to see longtime rivals, they’ll mostly be sitting at home in front of their TV sets watching Big 12 games far away in different time zones in Cincinnati, Provo and Orlando.

New blood will pump some excitement into the Big 12. But I’m going to miss the old blood even more.

