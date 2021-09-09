John Werner: Let's meet the Big 12's 'new guys'

What they bring: Since the 2007 season, Cincinnati has upgraded its national pedigree. In that time frame, the Bearcats have won 121 games, including a school-record 12 in 2009, when they finished third in the then-BCS standings. Last year Cincinnati reached as high as No. 7 in the CFP rankings, a program best.

Even as unstable as the Big 12 has been in its history, the conference would provide Cincinnati with far more prestige than its past homes. The Bearcats have played in three different leagues in the 21st century alone, as they opened the 2000s in Conference USA before jumping to the Big East and more recently the AAC.

Of the four TV markets that the Big 12 is adding, Cincinnati is the smallest at No. 37 nationally, but that still would rank anywhere from fifth to eight in the new 12-team conference, depending on whether you consider Kansas and K-State staking a claim to the 32-ranked Kansas City market. It’s also a venture into a football-mad state, and should give West Virginia a natural geographic rival following the Mountaineers’ nine seasons as the league’s resident hermit. Morgantown and Cincy are separated by “just” 308 miles, whereas the closest current Big 12 school to West Virginia is Iowa State, at more than 860 miles away.