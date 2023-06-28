Press boxes have been my home away from home for more than four decades, especially places where the Bears have roamed.

I’ve spent many long days and nights covering Baylor football games at Floyd Casey Stadium beginning in 1982 before the huge upgrade to McLane Stadium in 2014 along the banks of the Brazos. I've written about hundreds of baseball games at Ferrell Field and Baylor Ballpark along with softball games at Getterman Stadium since its debut in 2000.

While basketball games don’t generally have press boxes, most schools never played in a rodeo arena like the Bears did at the Heart O’ Texas Coliseum before they transitioned into the sweeter air of the Ferrell Center in 1988. I can’t wait to experience the homecourt vibe that Foster Pavilion will provide when it opens next season.

Games days are the zenith for sports writers. You catch up with colleagues, getting insights on the teams they cover. You’re often treated to big spreads of food, something anyone who calls himself a sports writer never turns down.

Often under deadline pressure, you’re engaged in the game, keeping play-by-play details and constantly checking stats before rushing down to the interview room for quotes from players and coaches. Like Spinal Tap getting lost backstage before a concert, I’ve definitely taken some wrong postgame detours inside stadiums on the road.

Getting a story finished accurately with colorful description is an adrenaline rush. Sometimes deadlines are painful, but usually satisfying to end the day on such an exclamation point.

As I look toward retirement, I’ve come up with a list of the top 20 Baylor games I’ve covered. Importance in Baylor athletics history, team and individual brilliance, and pure drama are all factored in. Most have been in the last 20 years, not surprising since this has been the most successful era in Baylor history.

1. Baylor vs. Gonzaga, 2021 men’s basketball national championship: It was only fitting that the Bears ended a 28-2 season with a dominating 86-70 win over Gonzaga at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. They buried teams throughout their six-game run to their first national championship, winning every game by double digits except for an 81-72 win over Arkansas in the Elite Eight.

Few people believed Scott Drew during his first press conference at Baylor in 2003 when he said he planned to turn a down-and-out program into a consistent NCAA Tournament team that would have a chance to win the national title. For a writer who had been on the Baylor men’s basketball beat for 34 years, covering a national championship team was the highlight of my career. Trib sports editor Brice Cherry and I didn’t get out of the stadium until after 2 a.m. but it would have been hard to sleep anyway after such a monumental event.

2. Baylor football vs. Oklahoma, 2011: From his first game at Baylor in 2008, it was clear that quarterback Robert Griffin III was one of the best athletes the Bears had ever put on a football field. But winning a Heisman Trophy not only takes great talent, the timing must be impeccable. When Griffin scrambled out of the pocket to hit Terrance Williams for a 34-yard fourth-quarter touchdown, the Bears beat Oklahoma for the first time ever in a 45-38 thriller. It was Griffin’s “Heisman moment” that propelled him to winning the trophy three weeks later in New York City.

3. Baylor vs. Michigan State, 2005 women’s basketball national championship: Five years after Kim Mulkey took over a program that had never made the NCAA Tournament before her arrival, the Bears hoisted the national championship trophy at the RCA Dome in Indianapolis. They did it in convincing fashion with an 84-62 thrashing of Michigan State behind Sophia Young’s 26 points and Emily Niemann’s hot 3-point shooting.

For an athletic program with a struggling football team and a men’s basketball squad that was rebuilding after a major scandal, it was a huge breakthrough. Though it had been five years since I was the Baylor women’s basketball writer, it was exciting to join then-Trib scribe Jerry Hill to cover that historic event.

4. Baylor vs. Oklahoma State, 2021 Big 12 football championship game: Safety Jairon McVea came to Baylor as an uncelebrated walk-on, but left a hero. When he chased down Cowboys’ running back Dezmon Jackson just short of the goal line for the game-saving tackle with 24 seconds remaining, the crowd at AT&T Stadium erupted as the Bears hung on for the Big 12 championship with a 21-16 win. That moment has since been dubbed the “McPlay.”

5. Baylor vs. Tulane, 2005 Men's College World Series: Facing a tight night deadline, I thought I was pretty safe when I began writing my game story after the sixth inning with top-seeded Tulane leading 7-0 at Rosenblatt Stadium in Omaha. The most successful baseball season in Baylor history was about to end.

But incredibly, the Bears rallied for an 8-7 win, which of course required a dramatic re-write. The key play in a three-run ninth was Zach Dillon’s fake bunt and swing for a run-scoring double. Dillon scored the winning run on an error to lift the Bears to the semifinals, where they lost to eventual national champion Texas.

6. Baylor vs. Kentucky, 2014 Women’s College World Series: In remarkably similar fashion, the Baylor softball team was on the verge of elimination as Kentucky opened up a 7-0 lead heading into the bottom of the sixth. But the Bears rallied for three runs in the sixth, four in the seventh and walked it off in the eighth when Kaitlyn Thumann scored on an error following Ari Hawkins’ bunt. The Bears advanced to the semifinals with the largest comeback in WCWS history, and of course I faced another major rewrite.

7. Baylor football vs. TCU, 2014: Trailing 58-37 early in the fourth quarter, the Bears appeared headed for a loss to their arch-rival. Instead they ended the game with a 24-0 run that began with Devin Chafin’s seven-yard touchdown run, followed by a pair of Bryce Petty touchdown passes before Chris Callahan nailed the game-winning 28-yard field goal as time expired for a 61-58 win before jubilant Baylor fans at McLane Stadium.

The Bears and Frogs went on to tie for the Big 12 title. In a hilarious postscript, offensive linemen Jarell Broxton (No. 61) and Spencer Drango (No. 58) stood side-by-side in the 2015 Baylor team photo, claiming it was just a coincidence.

8. Baylor vs. Notre Dame, 2012 women’s basketball national championship: The most dominant team in Baylor women's basketball history completed a 40-0 season with an 80-61 blowout of Notre Dame at the Pepsi Center in Denver. The Fighting Irish didn’t put up much of a fight as Brittney Griner amassed 26 points, 13 rebounds and five blocked shots. Leading by three early in the second half, the Bears’ defense smothered Notre Dame the rest of the way.

9. Baylor vs. Texas A&M, men’s basketball 2008: Entering the Top 25 for the first time since 1969, the Bears outlasted the Aggies, 116-110, in five overtimes two days later at Reed Arena in College Station. Eight players fouled out in the marathon game, but Baylor guard Curtis Jerrells managed to last as he scored a career-high 36 points including 11 in the fifth overtime. Amazingly, the Trib held the paper to get my story in after the late, late finish. It was a key win for Drew’s Bears as they reached the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1988.

10. Baylor vs. Ole Miss, 2022 Sugar Bowl: With the defense delivering a spectacular performance, the Bears won their first major bowl game since a 13-7 win over Tennessee in the 1957 Sugar Bowl. Baylor’s defense amassed 10 sacks while Al Walcott returned an interception for a 96-yard touchdown as the Bears finished the season with a school-record 12 wins. Another late-nighter for Team Trib – Brice, photographer Rod Aydelotte and me – but it was a pretty fun trip watching the Bears make history and chowing down on some spicy New Orleans food.

11. Baylor vs. North Carolina, 2004 NCAA softball regionals: The first NCAA Tournament game in Baylor softball history was one for the ages as workhorse Cristin Vitek set an NCAA record by striking out 28 batters in 16 innings at Getterman Stadium. She allowed just three hits and two walks before the Bears pulled off a 1-0 win when Melissa Maler drove in Kim Wilmoth for the game’s only run.

12. Baylor vs. Duke, 2010 men’s basketball Elite Eight: Seven years into perhaps the most phenomenal rebuilding job in college sports history, Scott Drew put his first great team on the floor as the Bears reached the Elite Eight against traditional power Duke. Houston's Reliant Stadium was rocking with 47,492 fans who were mostly dressed in green and gold.

The Bears seemed on the verge of reaching the Final Four when Quincy Acy drove for a basket and appeared to be fouled by Duke’s Brian Zoubek with 4:37 remaining. But Acy was called for a charge and the momentum turned as Duke pulled off a 78-71 win en route to the national championship.

13. Baylor football vs. Texas, 1992: Legendary Baylor football coach Grant Teaff enjoyed a lot of success against Texas during his 21 seasons, including a 34-24 win that paved the way to the 1974 Southwest Conference championship. So it was fitting that his last game at Floyd Casey Stadium was against the Longhorns.

It was a memorable one as the Bears pulled out a 21-20 win as quarterback JJ Joe ran for a pair of touchdowns before a defensive stop by defensive back Trooper Taylor and defensive end Joseph Asbell against Texas running back Phil Brown ended Texas’ last drive. The win led to a berth in the Sun Bowl in El Paso where Teaff ended his storied coaching career with a 20-15 win over Arizona.

14. Baylor football vs. Texas A&M, 2004: The Aggies had beaten the Bears 13 straight times, including a 73-10 rout in College Station in 2003. But the Bears took the rematch at Floyd Casey Stadium into overtime, and faced a crucial decision after Shawn Bell hit Dominique Zeigler with a 12-yard touchdown pass to cut the No. 16 Aggies’ lead to 34-33.

Baylor coach Guy Morriss opted to go for the win and Bell and Zeigler hooked up again for the two-point conversion to propel the Bears to a 35-34 win to send the Baylor fans into delirium. That was the end of the goal posts too as fans tore them down and carried them out of the stadium.

15. Baylor men's basketball vs. Arkansas, 1990: The No. 3 Razorbacks strolled into the Ferrell Center with a 12-game winning streak, but the Bears were up for the challenge as they pulled off an 82-77 upset over a squad that featured three of the best players in the country in guards Todd Day and Lee Mayberry and center Oliver Miller. Coming off a recent injury, David Wesley was the catalyst as he constantly shot into the passing lanes for six steals and scored eight points in the final two minutes to seal the Bears’ first win over a top five team since 1982.

16. Baylor vs. Stanford, 2005 baseball regionals: The Bears called Jeff Mandel “the answer” and the greatest proof came in this sweltering 12-inning game in the NCAA regional at Baylor Ballpark. Mandel threw three scoreless relief innings to get the win and blasted the game-winning solo homer in the 12th to lift the Bears to a berth in the Super Regionals before going on to their first World Series appearance since 1978.

17. Baylor football vs. Washington, 2011 Alamo Bowl: In his final college game, Baylor quarterback Robert Griffin III threw for 295 yards while Terrance Ganaway exploded for 200 yards rushing and five scores. The Bears needed all of their offensive heroics in a wild game that featured five lead changes. The win was historically important because the Bears won 10 games for the first time since 1980.

18. Baylor vs. LSU, 2003 baseball Super Regionals: Playing in notoriously tough and rowdy Alex Box Stadium, Baylor’s Steven White threw a seven-hit gem and struck out nine in eight innings as the Bears won the Super Regional opener, 4-1. LSU came back to win the last two games to advance to the World Series, but White’s performance was so remarkable that LSU fans applauded him as he walked off the field.

19. Baylor vs. Iowa, 2013 men's basketball NIT championship game: Following its 2012 Elite Eight appearance, Baylor’s follow-up season was somewhat of a disappointment until the Bears went on a five-game run to win the NIT championship at Madison Square Garden. The final turned into a Baylor romp as Cory Jefferson amassed 23 points and Pierre Jackson collected 17 points and 10 assists for his fourth straight double-double to earn the tournament’s most outstanding player.

20. Baylor vs. Oklahoma softball, 2023: In Oklahoma's historic 61-1 season, Baylor handed the Sooners their lone loss. With Shay Govan blasting a three-run homer and Dariana Orme and Aliyah Binford combining for an eight-hitter, the Bears pulled off a 4-3 thriller on Feb. 19 in the Getterman Classic.

I waited a long time to interview Oklahoma coach Patty Gasso after the game as she talked to her team. The Sooners weren't used to losing, and proved it by going on an NCAA Division I-record 53-game winning streak to nail down their third straight national championship.