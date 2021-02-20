John Werner: March Madness different but still intriguing

March Madness is my favorite time of the sports year.
No. 14 seeds beating 3 seeds, last-second shot drama, coaches blowing gaskets, and unsung heroes getting a final shot at glory are all part of the fun. Survive and advance.
Due to COVID-19 precautions, it’s going to be different and a little strange this year with all NCAA men’s basketball tournament games being held in Indiana with Indianapolis serving as the base.
But I still can’t wait, especially since I cover a Baylor squad that has a shot at winning its first national championship.
Selection Sunday is only three weeks away, so it’s coming up fast.
If all went as expected, No. 1 Gonzaga would face No. 2 Baylor for the national championship. But they’ll both have to survive a lot of upset-minded teams along the way, which makes it all the more fun.
At least for the moment, a trio of Big Ten teams -- No. 3 Michigan, No. 4 Ohio State and No. 5 Illinois follow the Zags and Bears in the Associated Press Top 25. Here’s a breakdown of the top five teams with their strengths and weaknesses.
1. Gonzaga
Strengths: The 21-0 Zags are a scoring machine, leading the nation with 92.8 points per game and a 55.4 field goal percentage. Guard Corey Kispert is scoring at a 19.2-point clip with a 47.2 3-point percentage while forward Drew Timme is a force inside by averaging 19 points and 7.1 rebounds.
Defenses can’t completely focus on that duo because guard Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 assists while guard Joel Ayayi is hitting 11.5 points per game. Point guard Andrew Nembhard helps to make the Zags run smoothly by dishing out 4.5 assists per game.
Potential weakness: It’s pretty hard to find a flaw, but the Zags’ biggest worry will likely be whether they can play at a high level during every game of the NCAA tournament after facing lesser competition throughout West Coast Conference play. Despite winning over 80 percent of his games at Gonzaga since 1999, veteran coach Mark Few hasn’t yet to make a Final Four.
2. Baylor
Strengths: The 17-0 Bears feature one of the country's most balanced teams and perhaps the deepest bench. No defense likes to see guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler knocking down 3-pointers and making the extra pass to get open shots. Baylor’s nation-leading 43.9 3-point percentage is insane. But Baylor’s biggest strength is an active, smothering defense led by Mitchell and forward Mark Vital, who likes to be called the Villain because he wrecks offensive plans so often.
Potential weakness: Ranked third in the country with 87 points per game, the Bears score a lot of points in transition because their defense is such a force. NCAA tournament opponents will likely try to milk the 30-second clock, and get them to play a slower, half-court pace. Additionally, the Bears will need to prove that a three-week COVID-19 pause hasn't affected them as they return to action Tuesday against Iowa State at the Ferrell Center.
3. Michigan
Strengths: With COVID-19 shutting down Michigan’s athletic department, the Wolverines hadn’t played since a 70-53 win over Purdue on Jan. 22 before facing then-No. 21 Wisconsin last Sunday. Looking rusty at first, the Wolverines finished strong for a 67-59 win before Thursday’s 71-64 win over Rutgers to improve to 15-1. The Wolverines’ strength is their frontcourt led by 7-1 freshman center Hunter Dickinson, who has recorded a team-high 14.6 points and 7.8 rebounds per game, and 6-7 senior forward Isaiah Livers, who is averaging 14.5 points and 6.1 rebounds. Franz Wagner, a 6-9 guard, can be a matchup nightmare as he’s averaging 12.6 points and 6.8 rebounds.
Potential weakness: Though Michigan’s defense has been superb by limiting opponents to 64.9 points per game, the Wolverines have forced just 10.3 turnovers per game, which could be an issue against Baylor’s and Gonzaga’s talented backcourts.
4. Ohio State
Strengths: The Buckeyes have won seven straight games to improve to 18-4 heading into Sunday’s noon showdown against Michigan. Leading Ohio State is forward E.J. Liddell with 15.5 points and 6.6 rebounds per game while guard Duane Washington Jr. is averaging 14.9 points with a team-high 61 3-pointers. Forward Justice Sueing is also a force inside with 10.5 points and 5.8 rebounds per game. The Buckeyes have been a consistent scoring team all season by averaging 78.1 points and shooting 46.1 percent.
Potential weakness: The Buckeyes haven’t been a dominating rebounding team as they’ve averaged 37 boards to opponents’ 32.7. They also don’t have a big turnover margin as they’ve averaged 10.4 to opponents’ 10.7.
5. Illinois
Strengths: Baylor is familiar with the Illini after rolling to an 82-69 win on Dec. 2 in Indianapolis. While the Illini have shown some inconsistency during their 15-5 season, they’ve been hot lately by winning their last six games heading into Saturday’s game against Minnesota. Ayo Dosunmu is enjoying an All-America type of season by averaging 21.3 points, six rebounds and five assists while shooting 42.2 percent from 3-point range. Seven-foot center Kofi Cockburn is a beast inside by averaging 17.4 points and 10.6 rebounds while shooting 67.7 percent from the field.
Potential weakness: Depth could be an issue for Illinois as it advances deeper into the NCAA tournament. Only four players are averaging more than eight points per game.
Of course, a lot of other teams outside this week’s top five are Final Four contenders. From the Big 12, Texas Tech, West Virginia, Texas and Oklahoma have delivered tremendous seasons. Jay Wright’s Villanova squad and Kelvin Sampson’s Houston team have spent considerable time in the top five.
With limited fan attendance due to COVID-19 regulations, the NCAA tournament will be much different. But it will still be intriguing and probably surprising while providing the madness we all crave in March.