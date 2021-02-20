John Werner: March Madness different but still intriguing

Defenses can’t completely focus on that duo because guard Jalen Suggs is averaging 13.9 points and 4.4 assists while guard Joel Ayayi is hitting 11.5 points per game. Point guard Andrew Nembhard helps to make the Zags run smoothly by dishing out 4.5 assists per game.

Potential weakness: It’s pretty hard to find a flaw, but the Zags’ biggest worry will likely be whether they can play at a high level during every game of the NCAA tournament after facing lesser competition throughout West Coast Conference play. Despite winning over 80 percent of his games at Gonzaga since 1999, veteran coach Mark Few hasn’t yet to make a Final Four.

2. Baylor

Strengths: The 17-0 Bears feature one of the country's most balanced teams and perhaps the deepest bench. No defense likes to see guards Jared Butler, MaCio Teague, Davion Mitchell and Adam Flagler knocking down 3-pointers and making the extra pass to get open shots. Baylor’s nation-leading 43.9 3-point percentage is insane. But Baylor’s biggest strength is an active, smothering defense led by Mitchell and forward Mark Vital, who likes to be called the Villain because he wrecks offensive plans so often.