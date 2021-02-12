John Werner: No. 2 Baylor men's biggest hurdle isn't Gonzaga, it's COVID-19

But a COVID-19 outbreak put Baylor’s basketball program on pause before the Feb. 6 home game against TCU. The Big 12 only requires a minimum six scholarship players available to play a game, so this round of COVID for the Bears was rampant.

With five games postponed, the Bears aren’t scheduled to play again until Feb. 20 against Oklahoma State at the Ferrell Center. The Bears will go 17 days without playing a basketball game.

That’s an eternity in the middle of a basketball season.

With only two weeks left in the regular season following the Oklahoma State game, it’s highly unlikely that the Bears can reschedule all six postponed games (including a Dec. 13 date against Texas) along with two already scheduled games against Iowa State on Feb. 23 at the Ferrell Center and Kansas at Allen Fieldhouse on Feb. 27.

After such a long break, can the Bears come back and play at the same brilliant level that’s made them arguably the best team in college basketball?

Their gritty man-to-man defensive skills and knack for getting the ball to the open man on offense will go a long way. No team in college basketball shares the ball like the Bears. But can they play with the same intensity night after night when they come back to play a condensed Big 12 schedule?