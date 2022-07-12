John Werner: No shortage of Big 12 media days storylines

The first weekend of September is often the initial big bang of the college football season when most teams kick off their season openers.

But the tremors traditionally start in July.

A flurry of conference media days are upon us with the Big 12 showcase coming up Wednesday and Thursday at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

It’s a smorgasbord for writers who haven’t had a lot of contact with the coaches and players since spring drills ended in April. It’s a feel-good time since nobody’s played a game yet and everybody’s optimistic (yes, even Kansas) that the season is going to be a major success.

There will be plenty of storylines to go around, but here are some of the most prominent to look for at JerryWorld.

1. Baylor as Big 12 favorite: The Bears have won three conference titles in the last decade in 2013, 2014 and 2021, but this is the first time they’ve been picked first in the Big 12 preseason media poll.

It’s a strange situation for the Bears, who have excelled in the underdog role.

But the No. 1 prediction is warranted since they’re coming off their best season in school history that featured a riveting 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in the Big 12 championship game, a defensive clinic in a 21-7 Sugar Bowl win over Ole Miss, and a school-record 12-2 finish.

Baylor’s veteran offensive and defensive lines should be among the best in the league, if not the country. Though the Bears lost some great defensive players like All-America safety Jalen Pitre, all-Big 12 linebacker Terrel Bernard and ball-hawking safety JT Woods, leaders like linebacker Dillon Doyle and noseguard Siaki Ika are back.

Third-year Baylor coach Dave Aranda will be asked a lot of questions about sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen stepping into the starting quarterback role after beating out senior Gerry Bohanon (now at USF) in the spring.

2. Commissioner Brett Yormark’s debut: Bob Bowlsby’s successor has only been on the job for a couple of weeks, but his calendar is already packed.

When USC and UCLA announced they were leaving the Pac-12 for the Big Ten, Yormark was immediately faced with another round of conference realignment.

After years as the most vulnerable of Power 5 conference, the Big 12 is now in an unaccustomed role of strength. It seems almost inevitable that the Big 12 will pursue some Pac-12 teams like Arizona, Arizona State, Utah, Colorado, and perhaps Oregon and Washington.

The Big 12 will count on Yormark for his business acumen as he joins the conference from Roc Nation, where he served as the co-CEO for the entertainment agency. He was previously CEO of the NBA’s Brooklyn Nets from 2005-19.

While it’s doubtful that any realignment news will pop out of the Big 12 media days, it will be interesting to hear what Yormark is thinking. Interestingly, he will be joined Wednesday morning by Baylor President Linda Livingstone.

3. New head coaching trio: Oklahoma’s Brent Venables, Texas Tech’s Joey McGuire and TCU’s Sonny Dykes may be new to the Big 12 head coaching pantheon, but they’ve been highly regarded around this part of the country for years.

Venables takes over the high-profile Sooners' job following Lincoln Riley’s departure for USC. He’s served the last 10 years on Dabo Swinney’s staff at Clemson, but he was previously linebackers coach at Kansas State from 1996-98 before a 13-year assistant coaching run at Oklahoma, where he was defensive coordinator.

Of course, Baylor fans know McGuire well since he served on both Matt Rhule’s and Aranda’s staffs at Baylor from 2017-21. A high-energy motivator, McGuire cut his teeth as a high school coach as he won three state championships at Cedar Hill.

Dykes is the son of legendary Texas Tech coach Spike Dykes, and is taking over for Gary Patterson, the most successful coach in TCU history.

Dykes is coming off three successful seasons as SMU’s head coach as he went 25-10 and made three bowl appearances.

4. The Texas-OU conundrum: During last year’s Big 12 media days, everything seemed relatively calm. But it turned out to be the calm before the storm as two weeks later both Texas and Oklahoma announced they were leaving for the SEC.

They’ve both got one foot out of the door, but unless something changes both OU and Texas are contracted to stay in the Big 12 through the 2024-25 athletic year. They’ll have to pay a hefty exit fee to leave the conference, but until then they’ll be a bigger than life target for the Big 12 teams they’re leaving behind.

5. Underachieving Horns: After two successful seasons as Alabama’s offensive coordinator, Steve Sarkisian’s debut season at Texas couldn’t have gone much worse as the Longhorns finished a dismal 5-7.

Though Texas fans believe the Longhorns should contend for the national championship every year, they haven’t been a power player in more than a decade. They still got two first-place votes (out of 41) in the Big 12 media poll.

Whether Sarkisian is still around to coach the Longhorns when they join the SEC will depend largely on how much improvement they make this season.