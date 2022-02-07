John Werner: Patched-up Bears still seek big finish

Only a month ago, Baylor was rolling along with a 15-0 record and relishing its ranking as the nation’s No. 1 team for five straight weeks.
Repeat national champions? Why not.
Though the Bears lost four starters from last year’s national championship team, the returning players not only came back with extreme experience and confidence but gifted newcomers came on board like Arizona transfer point guard James Akinjo and fabulous freshman forwards Kendall Brown and Jeremy Sochan.
Frenetic defense, aggressive rebounding and offensive explosiveness were all there. Observers were comparing the chemistry and unselfishness of the Bears’ eight-man rotation to last year’s 28-2 team.
Then Sochan sprained his ankle against TCU, resulting in a four-game absence. Akinjo fell hard on his tailbone against Texas Tech, forcing him to miss two games. Starting guard Adam Flagler missed a game with a knee injury, and guard LJ Cryer has missed the last three games after aggravating his right foot that he broke prior to preseason workouts.
Baylor coach Scott Drew has had to rely on his Fixer Upper skills to still put a good team on the floor in the highly competitive Big 12.
The Bears have gone 4-4 since their 15-0 start to fall to No. 10 in the Associated Press poll.
Saturday’s loss was easily the worst. Still angry about its 80-62 loss to Kentucky in its previous game at Allen Fieldhouse, hyper-motivated Kansas pounced on the Bears from the opening tip en route to an 83-59 blowout.
Drew is the most optimistic man anyone’s ever met, and the Bears need all the positivity he can pour forth during this critical point of the season as they prepare for Wednesday’s game against Kansas State in Manhattan.
“You got to be flexible, right?” Drew said. “We’re working on that. Adam’s getting better, James is getting better, Jeremy is getting better, so really now it’s really just waiting on LJ, and hopefully we’ll get him back. As you know, we haven’t lost when we’ve had everybody.”
Last year’s team had to work around COVID-19 interruptions, including an agonizing three-week break in February. But the Bears were fortunate that they escaped the injury bug for the most part during their breakthrough run to the program’s first national championship.
Drew can draw from the 2018-19 season for experience working through injuries and still putting together a successful season.
On his way to an all-Big 12 season and leading the nation with a 73.7 field goal percentage, forward Tristan Clark went down with a season-ending injury in early January 2019.
Guard Makai Mason was in and out of the lineup with a foot injury while guard King McClure dealt with a knee injury.
Somehow, Drew and his staff managed to put a competitive lineup on the floor to win 20 games and reach the second round of the NCAA tournament after beating Syracuse in the Salt Lake City regional.
And there was a silver lining: Future All-America guard Jared Butler began seeing more playing time as a freshman while NCAA Division III transfer forward Freddie Gillespie showed he could play at a high level against Big 12 big men in a physical conference.
Likewise, injuries have forced this year’s team to develop more depth. Transferring from Division II Fairmont State, guard Dale Bonner looked like a redshirt candidate before freshman guard Langston Love went down in preseason drills with a season-ending knee injury.
Bonner saw limited minutes until the Bears were hit by the flurry of injuries. But in the last four games, Bonner has contributed significantly by averaging 27 minutes.
“It’s fun to see different people get minutes,” said Baylor senior guard Matthew Mayer. “I mean Dale has really done a lot with his opportunities. I think it’s going to help us down the stretch because he’s a really important player for us.”
With eight Big 12 games remaining, the Bears hope the worst of their injury problems are behind them. Drew said Cryer’s availability depends on his pain tolerance. The Bears certainly need him: Not only does he lead the Bears with a 13.9 scoring average, his 46.7 percent 3-point percentage tops the Big 12.
The Bears’ goal is to get healthy and return to the dominating team they put on the floor in the first 15 games as the postseason approaches. But if Drew has to keep patching together a rotation, they’ll soldier on and still try to make it a memorable season.
“It’s definitely tough,” Sochan said. “It’s a shame because we can’t really bring consistency to our game. We have a different lineup every game. But it’s no excuse. We can’t really blame that. That’s the way life is. You never really know what’s going to happen, so we just have to keep on playing.”