John Werner: Patched-up Bears still seek big finish

Saturday’s loss was easily the worst. Still angry about its 80-62 loss to Kentucky in its previous game at Allen Fieldhouse, hyper-motivated Kansas pounced on the Bears from the opening tip en route to an 83-59 blowout.

Drew is the most optimistic man anyone’s ever met, and the Bears need all the positivity he can pour forth during this critical point of the season as they prepare for Wednesday’s game against Kansas State in Manhattan.

“You got to be flexible, right?” Drew said. “We’re working on that. Adam’s getting better, James is getting better, Jeremy is getting better, so really now it’s really just waiting on LJ, and hopefully we’ll get him back. As you know, we haven’t lost when we’ve had everybody.”

Last year’s team had to work around COVID-19 interruptions, including an agonizing three-week break in February. But the Bears were fortunate that they escaped the injury bug for the most part during their breakthrough run to the program’s first national championship.

Drew can draw from the 2018-19 season for experience working through injuries and still putting together a successful season.