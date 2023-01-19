John Werner: Patience pays off for K-State's Tang, with national coach of the year in sight

Jerome Tang waited with Job-like patience.

As several of Baylor coach Scott Drew’s assistants stepped up to head coaching jobs, Tang remained at Baylor for 19 years, helping to build one of the country’s best programs from the scrap heap to the national championship.

A man of faith, Tang prayed that he’d know when the moment was right.

And when Kansas State hired Tang to be its new head basketball coach on March 21, 2022, man, was it ever right.

Diving deep into the transfer portal, Tang has quickly assembled a team that’s played so cohesively that it’s stormed to a 16-2 overall record and a 5-1 Big 12 mark to tie Kansas and Iowa State for the Big 12 lead.

If the No. 13 Wildcats win Saturday's home game against last-place Texas Tech in Manhattan, they’ll bolt into the top 10 with a bullet after taking down No. 2 Kansas, 83-82, in overtime on Tuesday.

Tang is the leading candidate for national coach of the year at this point in the season, and it’s not even a debate.

He’s taken a team picked last in the Big 12 preseason coaches poll and put the Wildcats in contention for the conference championship and a high seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Though the Wildcats went 11-1 in nonconference, it was difficult to tell how good they really were because they didn’t play a strong schedule dotted with Top 25 teams.

They got little attention from the national media. A few weeks into the season, I was the first AP Top 25 voter to put Kansas State in the poll (at No. 25), which led to some pretty funny tweets from their fans.

“Were you ever a janitor at MIT?” tweeted one fan referring to the Good Will Hunting movie.

Some K-State fans called me a Great American and all kinds of other compliments, but truthfully that early in the season, there were a lot of candidates for the last few spots in the Top 25.

The Wildcats eventually started picking up some more votes before they exploded into the Top 25 for the first time this season at No. 11 on Jan. 9 following back-to-back road wins over No. 6 Texas and No. 19 Baylor.

After the thrilling 97-95 overtime win against the Bears, Tang had a hard time enjoying it because Drew was on the losing side that night.

“This was not fun,” Tang said. “I love Scott and never want to see him lose.”

Following their first Big 12 loss at No. 17 TCU, a sold-out Bramlage Coliseum was rocking and ready for bitter rival Kansas to come to town on Tuesday night.

Everybody got his money’s worth as the Wildcats took an 83-82 lead in overtime when Keyontae Johnson slammed Markquis Nowell’s perfect alley-oop pass through the basket with 25 seconds remaining.

Of course, it appeared to be the perfect setup for the Jayhawks to pull out another close game like they have all season.

But this time, Kansas State’s Ish Massoud played such smothering defense that he forced Kansas guard Dajuan Harris into a turnover on the baseline with only a few seconds left to preserve the victory.

After the Wildcats snapped their seven-game losing streak against the Jayhawks, fans swarmed on the court to join their conquering heroes.

But the most impressive part of the postgame celebration was when Tang jumped on the scorer’s table as fans were shouting the derogatory chant “F-KU” as they’ve done for decades.

Tang grabbed the microphone and said: “This is not about who we just beat. This is about us winning. K-S-U! It is amazing what you can accomplish when you do it out of a motive of love and joy and passion. Now, I told y’all we’ll get you one court storming. From here on out, expect to win.”

Everybody who knew Coach Tang in Waco for the last two decades knew what kind of man he was, and now the rest of the country knows.

Hand it to Kansas State for having the foresight to choose Tang to lead its program. Most Power 5 schools hire a highly successful mid-major head coach or maybe another Power 5 head coach who has been around the block a few times to lead their programs.

But Kansas State saw all the intangibles Tang brings, not just as a coach and a recruiter, but also a man who cares about his players and wants to provide a supportive culture they can thrive in.

Now about that court storming. I’m not sure if Tang can hold back the waves of fans if the Wildcats go on and win the Big 12 title on their home court.

But the chants will probably be a little more family friendly.