John Werner: Smith deserving winner, but Lawrence had best career

Lawrence produced some of the most phenomenal passing statistics in NCAA history as he completed 66.6 percent for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns during his three seasons at Clemson and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff each season.

He’s been a dazzling quarterback since he stepped on the field in 2018 when he completed 65.2 percent for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.

Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman with a remarkable season in which he threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 scores.

Lawrence’s freshman performance made him a favorite going into the 2019 season.

He delivered an even better season as a sophomore as he completed 65.8 percent for 3,665 yards and 36 scores. But LSU’s Joe Burrow won the Heisman with otherworldly passing numbers as he completed 76.3 percent for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.

After two great years, surely this would be Lawrence’s season to finally win the award.