John Werner: Smith deserving winner, but Lawrence had best career

If Hollywood handed out the Heisman Trophy, Clemson quarterback Trevor Lawrence might have walked away with college football’s highest honor Tuesday night.
Tinsel Town history is dotted with instances when the Oscar was presented as a sort of lifetime achievement award.
Remember when Paul Newman won his only Academy Award for best actor as old pool shark Eddie Felson in “The Color of Money” in 1987?
That was a good movie, but you can’t tell me Newman wasn’t better as a young Eddie Felson in “The Hustler” in 1961 or Luke Johnson in the 1967 film “Cool Hand Luke” or as the charismatic outlaw in my all-time favorite movie, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.”
While John Wayne certainly deserved his only Oscar for best actor as tough old codger Rooster Cogburn in the 1969 classic “True Grit,” he played better roles as desperate ex-Confederate soldier Ethan Edwards in “The Searchers” in 1956 or as the noble yet flawed frontiersman Tom Doniphon in “The Man Who Shot Liberty Valance” in 1962.
I loved the Duke in the 1948 movie “Red River” when he played a trail boss who would shoot the bad guys and say “All right, let’s pray over him.”
If the Heisman winner was a college career achievement award, Lawrence would have been the slam dunk winner.
Lawrence produced some of the most phenomenal passing statistics in NCAA history as he completed 66.6 percent for 10,098 yards and 90 touchdowns during his three seasons at Clemson and led the Tigers to the College Football Playoff each season.
He’s been a dazzling quarterback since he stepped on the field in 2018 when he completed 65.2 percent for 3,280 yards and 30 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.
Oklahoma quarterback Kyler Murray won the Heisman with a remarkable season in which he threw for 4,361 yards and 42 touchdowns while rushing for 1,001 yards and 12 scores.
Lawrence’s freshman performance made him a favorite going into the 2019 season.
He delivered an even better season as a sophomore as he completed 65.8 percent for 3,665 yards and 36 scores. But LSU’s Joe Burrow won the Heisman with otherworldly passing numbers as he completed 76.3 percent for 5,671 yards and 60 touchdowns to lead the Tigers to a 15-0 record and the national championship.
After two great years, surely this would be Lawrence’s season to finally win the award.
Playing in just 10 games, Lawrence performed brilliantly again as he completed 69.2 percent for 3,153 yards and 24 touchdowns. If COVID-19 hadn’t kept him out of two games in November, his numbers would have looked even better.
But once again, Lawrence was beaten out by guys with even better seasons.
Alabama receiver DeVonta Smith won the Heisman by pulling off a rare triple crown, leading the nation with 105 catches for 1,641 yards and 20 touchdowns.
Smith became the first receiver to win the Heisman since Michigan’s Desmond Howard in 1991 and the first non-quarterback since Alabama running back Derrick Henry in 2015.
My Heisman pick was Smith’s quarterback, Mac Jones, since he leads the nation in passing efficiency by completing 77 percent for 4,036 yards and 36 touchdowns. Not Burrow numbers, but not bad.
Both Jones and Smith played huge roles in leading Alabama to Monday’s upcoming CFP championship game against Ohio State, so you couldn’t go wrong with either choice.
I picked Florida quarterback Kyle Trask second and Lawrence third. Trask completed 68.9 percent for 4,283 yards and 43 touchdowns, but I would have thought twice about picking him if the deadline for turning in Heisman ballots came after the bowl games. He threw three first-quarter interceptions in the Cotton Bowl as Oklahoma romped to a 55-20 win.
So Lawrence will go down in college football history as one of the best players who didn’t win the Heisman, joining talents like Texas quarterback Vince Young and Tennessee quarterback Peyton Manning.
With three CFP appearances, the 2018 national championship, and more than 10,000 yards passing, Lawrence’s college career stacks up against anybody.
But Lawrence probably won’t worry too much about not winning the Heisman after the Jacksonville Jaguars choose him with the top pick in the 2021 NFL Draft. Like Manning, the quarterback he idolized as a kid growing up in Knoxville, his best days just might be ahead.