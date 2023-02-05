Not this year.

No matter who you asked around the Baylor basketball program, that was the answer after Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua tore multiple ligaments in his left knee against Texas last season.

Even Baylor coach Scott Drew, the most optimistic man anybody’s ever met, had his doubts. After hearing the prognosis following Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s catastrophic injury, Drew wasn’t sure if the big man would ever walk normally again, much less play basketball at college basketball's highest level.

Best case scenario seemed to be that Tchamwa Tchatchoua could be ready to play for the 2023-24 season. But Drew also knew the fifth-year senior had extraordinary heart and an unrivaled work ethic. If anybody could return earlier than expected from such a devastating injury it was the guy nicknamed Everyday Jon.

“When the injury happened and hearing the prognosis as things came in, as a coach and someone that loves Jon and works with him, you didn’t know if he would ever walk, run, let alone play basketball,” Drew said. “But one thing about Jon is his timetable is a little different than everyone else’s. And his work ethic is a little bit different than everyone else’s.”

A few days after Tchamwa Tchatchoua collapsed on the Ferrell Center court on Feb. 12, 2022, Drew went to the arena and saw him sitting on a chair with a brace on his left knee, shooting the basketball with one of the team’s graduate assistants rebounding.

That was just the beginning.

Tchamwa Tchatchoua underwent two surgeries and rehabbed like a man fighting against nearly impossible odds, knowing his basketball future depended on it.

When his teammates arrived for practice or weight training, Everyday Jon was already there working out and strengthening his knee.

I remember walking past the weight room several times to press conferences at the Ferrell Center seeing Tchamwa Tchatchoua working out. He’d just wave and smile and then go back to work.

Everyday Jon heard all the doubters and refused to listen.

“I only took in positive energy, things like you’re going to play this year, you’re not going to stay out for two years, you’re going to be back for practice,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “You’re going to get better. I just thought about positive stuff and getting better every day.”

And yes, he prayed. A deeply spiritual man, Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s faith was the biggest reason he stayed hopeful that he could get back on the court.

“God just blessed me all the time and made my body strong and fast and made me come back from the injury,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said.

Even before he returned to practice, he was still a major presence in the basketball program, encouraging his teammates and mentoring younger players like freshman forward Josh Ojianwuna.

When Tchamwa Tchatchoua finally returned to practice, the intensity picked up in the last few weeks. He plays with such high energy that everybody else felt they needed to match it.

After losing their first three Big 12 games, the Bears reeled off six straight wins, and Tchamwa Tchatchoua’s return to practice played a big part.

“I was just blown away and amazed in November and December when he started doing more and more,” Drew said. “And then he starts to practice, and you’re like, ‘He looks pretty good.’ And he’s really helped in practice for Josh and Flo (Thamba) and for all the guards to block him out, to run the floor with him, to hear how he talks verbally, how vocal he is.”

Everybody's interest was piqued when Everyday Jon started coming out before a few games and throwing down dunks. Could he really beat all odds and play this season?

Cleared by Baylor's medical staff, that time arrived Saturday when he entered the Bears' game against Texas Tech with 13:05 left in the first half. Fans stood up and roared at the top of their lungs like the Bears had just won their second national championship.

It had been 357 days since he crumpled to the court last February.

When Tchamwa Tchatchoua buried a 3-pointer late in the first half, the noise from the crowd was deafening. The 10,343 fans at the Ferrell Center went crazy again after he drained another trey in the second half.

In 14 minutes, Tchamwa Tchatchoua hit three of four shots, scored eight points and pulled down four rebounds. Beyond his numbers, the big man’s presence inspired his teammates to play their best basketball in an 89-62 blowout of the Red Raiders.

In the postgame press conference, Tchamwa Tchatchoua admitted that he had doubts about whether he could return to the player whose contributions off bench helped the Bears win the 2021 national championship and earned him Big 12 co-defensive player of the year last season despite missing the last month with an injury.

But his faith always overcame any doubts.

“Nobody would expect me to be the same player, and I had some mental battles,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “In a way, I was thinking maybe I’m not good enough because I was comparing myself to my old self and maybe I’m a different player. But at the end of the day, I came back from a really bad injury and I’m using the grace to help me and it took me much time to embrace that and move on and just pray about it, and praying to God to show me what was the right decision to make.”

With the energy and defensive prowess Tchamwa Tchatchoua brings to the court, the Bears’ hopes for winning their third straight Big 12 championship are now a lot more realistic. At 6-4 in the league, Baylor is in a four-way tie for third behind Texas at 8-2 and Iowa State at 7-3 with eight Big 12 games remaining.

Drew expects Tchamwa Tchatchoua to continue to feel stronger and more confident every time he steps on the court. Though he's a fifth-year senior who redshirted at Baylor after playing at UNLV in 2018-19, he can come back and play next year since the 2020-21 COVID-19 season didn’t count against eligibility.

“None of us wanted to push him to come back to play, because again, the mental side is just as important, if not more important, after you recover from an injury,” Drew said. “And he’ll continue to get better. This was a two-year process. And I would think the next couple of years, he will just continue to get better.”

Already a fan favorite before his injury, Tchamwa Tchatchoua saw just how much the Baylor faithful loved him and appreciated the work he put in to overcome such a grim injury to get back on the court Saturday. Now he wants to give the fans, his teammates and the coaches who believed in him even more.

“I would thank them so much for being with me from Day 1 until now,” Tchamwa Tchatchoua said. “And just remind them that you can do anything in life with God. He is able to accomplish miracles. And me even stepping on the floor, playing the game that I love, is just a miracle in itself. I see myself as a walking miracle, as proof that the Lord can affect your life in a better way.”