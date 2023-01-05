John Werner: TCU ascent is college football's best story in decades

TCU’s ascent to the national championship game is the greatest underdog story of the College Football Playoff era. And it’s not even a close debate.

It’s the best thing to happen to college football in decades, and it’s certainly a shot in the arm for the Big 12, which has occasionally appeared on life support during its 27-year history.

Since the CFP was instituted in 2014, the biggest criticism is that it’s become nothing but a showcase for traditional powers like Alabama, Clemson, Ohio State, Michigan, Oklahoma, LSU and Georgia.

A lot of people were excited when undefeated Cincinnati slipped into the CFP semifinals last season. Then Alabama quickly ushered the Bearcats out with a 27-6 win, making the championship game a predictable all-SEC final between the Crimson Tide and Georgia.

Few people really expected the Horned Frogs to upset Michigan, 51-45, in last week’s semifinals. The Wolverines had pulverized then-No. 2 Ohio State to end the regular season before rolling to a decisive 43-22 win over Purdue in the Big Ten championship game.

The Horned Frogs had seen their dreams of an unbeaten season end with a 31-28 overtime loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game. Could they possibly hang with a big, physical unbeaten Michigan squad carrying considerable momentum into the CFP semifinals?

What people forgot was how resilient the Horned Frogs have been all season.

Bud Clark and Dee Winters both returned interceptions for touchdowns and the Horned Frogs put heavy pressure on Michigan quarterback JJ McCarthy by sacking him three times and hurrying him into bad throws.

TCU quarterback Max Duggan didn’t produce his best game, but he made his biggest play in the fourth quarter when he hit former Temple star Quentin Johnston for a 76-yard touchdown.

The Horned Frogs are masters of the fourth-quarter rally. Just ask Baylor, which saw TCU maintain the poise to hurry its field-goal team on the field with the clock running and line up for Griffin Kell’s clutch 40-yard kick to walk out of McLane Stadium with a 29-28 win.

As much as Baylor fans hate TCU in a passionate rivalry that dates back to a scoreless tie in 1899 when both schools were in Waco, this is the time to put those negative feelings aside.

TCU’s journey to the national championship game is the best thing to ever happen for Big 12 football. The Horned Frogs have proven that a small, private school that hasn’t won a national championship since 1938 (see Davey O’Brien) can win in a playoff system that favors the traditional powers.

Hopefully, it’s a harbinger for 2024 when the CFP expands to 12 teams. The new format will give more teams like TCU a chance to play against bigger-name schools and create a more exciting playoff.

It won’t be March Madness but at least it won’t be the same old predictable January.

How can any college football fan not root for Duggan, an old-school tough quarterback who inspired this writer to vote him first on my Heisman ballot when I saw how he continued to play at a high level after he could barely pick himself up from exhaustion with his elbow bleeding after scoring against Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

Of course, Georgia is a heavy favorite to beat the Horned Frogs in Monday night’s championship game in Los Angeles.

The unbeaten Bulldogs feature Heisman finalist quarterback Stetson Bennett, a talented collection of backs and receivers, and a big, fast defense that’s full of future NFL Draft picks.

But the Horned Frogs have beaten the odds all season. Following last year’s 5-7 finish, they were picked seventh in the Big 12 preseason poll and nobody knew how coach Sonny Dykes would transition from SMU to TCU in his debut season.

Dykes earned national coach of the year, and now the Horned Frogs can complete their final step to becoming one of the most unlikely national champions ever.

It’s been a fun story to watch unfold. Now all it needs is the proper storybook ending.