I remember leaning back in my ’68 Ford Fairlane in the Brazosport Facts parking lot trying to get some sleep on a 90-degree night with the windows open and mosquitoes dive-bombing into the car.

I had graduated from Southwest Texas State in August 1979 and driven from San Marcos down to Clute on the Texas coast the next day to start my first professional job as a sports writer.

With about $81 to my name and no credit card, I needed the money for a down payment on an apartment if I could find one. Only I hadn’t found one, and a guy working at the Facts who had told me I could stay at his place for a couple of nights forgot I was coming and was out of town.

So I slept in my car.

I wasn’t very fresh for my first day of work, but fortunately things trended up from there. Now here I am 44 years later writing my retirement column.

When you’re 22 years old, you hope you can keep doing what you love for the rest of your career. I’ve been blessed and fortunate enough to do that, mostly at the Tribune-Herald where I’ve worked nearly 41 years after legendary sports editor Dave Campbell hired me in August 1982.

Working with Dave — he never preferred Mr. Campbell — at both the Trib and Texas Football Magazine was a huge turning point in my life. But an even bigger turning point came a few weeks after I moved to Waco when I asked a young Trib news reporter named Karen Svendsen for directions to Connally High School.

A week or so later, I got up the nerve to ask her for a date. Fortunately she said yes, and we’re looking forward to our 38th wedding anniversary in November. Dr. Werner is retiring from teaching English at Waco High this month, so we’re going out together.

Since we’ll be hiking in the Pacific Northwest in September, my tweets will be from mountains and forests (if I can get cell service) instead of football games.

I expect to go through some withdrawals because I’ve covered high school football all the way back to my days at Copperas Cove High School. I don’t think I’ll ever get sports writing out of my blood, and don’t really want to.

Dave gave me the opportunity to cover a wide array of sports from local high schools to the Southwest Conference to the Dallas Cowboys as I developed my writing skills in my first 11 years at the Trib. Nobody has ever had a better mentor, which continued long after Dave left the Trib in 1993.

We had a nine-person sports staff for much of the ‘80s, enabling me to go on the road and write a lot of features.

I went to Grambling, La., to interview legendary coach Eddie Robinson as he was embarking on his 324th career win that broke Bear Bryant’s record for most college coaching victories in 1985. Robinson was exceedingly humble and soft-spoken, and very kind to a young reporter who was a bit in awe as I wrote down his words.

During that same era, I drove across the state to do a series of stories on Texas sports legends. I interviewed boxer George Foreman, golfer Byron Nelson, track star Bobby Morrow, basketball player Slater Martin and quarterback Sammy Baugh, to name a few.

Sammy gave me directions to his West Texas ranch north of Rotan, but it was really hard to find as Trib photographer Rod Aydelotte and I got lost. When I finally sat down to interview him, he didn’t like to brag about his Pro Football Hall of Fame accomplishments as quarterback of the Washington Redskins. He mostly wanted to talk about life as a working man on his sprawling ranch.

“The Redskins are always trying to get me to come back to Washington during the fall,” said Sammy in his halting West Texas accent that Robert Duvall imitated in Lonesome Dove. “But I don’t like to leave the ranch. I’ve got cattle to herd.”

Years later, Sammy was inducted posthumously into the Texas High School Football Hall of Fame. I asked his son, David, why it took so long.

“Oh, Sam would have never come,” David said. “He didn’t want to leave the ranch.”

Sometimes random sports legends wandered through Waco.

I interviewed Mickey Mantle once at an insurance convention. I caught up with Kareem Abdul-Jabbar buying an Arabian horse from a local breeder. During our conversation, I slipped once and called him Hakeem.

“At least you didn’t call me Wilt,” Kareem deadpanned.

After the Texas Sports Hall of Fame moved to Waco in 1993, I got the opportunity to go on the road and interview many of the inductees.

I went down to Houston to interview former Houston Cougars football coach Bill Yeoman at Goode Company Barbeque. He took a napkin out of the tray and diagrammed the veer offense that he created back in the 1960s.

One of the most fun Texas Sports Hall of Fame interviews was about 20 years ago when I went to Plainview to interview Harley Redin, coach of the Wayland Baptist Flying Queens from 1956-73.

They were pioneers of women’s college basketball as they flew to a lot of their games and won six AAU national championships during an era when most colleges didn’t even fund the sport. Harley, who was already in his 80s and lived to 100, still had a sharp memory and great stories to tell.

Of course, I’ve spent much of my time covering Baylor athletics, most specifically football, basketball, baseball and softball.

Getting to know longtime Baylor coaches like Grant Teaff, Scott Drew, Glenn Moore, Clyde Hart, Kim Mulkey, Steve Smith, Mickey Sullivan and many others has been enriching.

Nobody was funnier than Mickey. He had an old-school way of speaking, referring to former Baylor outfielder Mike Malinak as a “big raw-boned kid.”

Perseverance has definitely paid off when covering the Bears.

In my 23rd year on the Baylor baseball beat, I finally got to cover the College World Series at old Rosenblatt Stadium in 2005. It was an amazing atmosphere with all the tailgaters surrounding the venerable Omaha ballpark. The games were fantastic too as I watched Baylor rally from a 7-0 deficit against Tulane for an 8-7 win to advance to the semifinals.

When I took over the Baylor men’s basketball beat in 1987, I never would have thought that I’d cover a national championship team, especially after scandals in 1994 and 2003 put the Bears on NCAA probation.

I still remember a fresh-faced Scott Drew walking into his first Baylor press conference at the Ferrell Center in 2003, telling fans that he not only expected Baylor to consistently make the NCAA Tournament but also have a chance to compete for the national title.

I’m not sure anybody believed that but Scott.

Eighteen years after Scott began pulling the Bears out of college basketball’s gutter, they won the 2021 national championship in dominating fashion over Gonzaga in Indianapolis.

Those were the COVID-19 days, so we did interviews by Zoom. When I asked Scott to describe his emotions in the biggest moment of his career, he first congratulated me for getting the opportunity to cover a national championship team.

Knowing I had been on the beat for decades, it really showed how Scott thought of others before himself.

It was my first national championship beat since covering former McLennan Community College coach Rick Butler’s 1983 NJCAA baseball champs in my first year at the Trib, so that just shows how rare it is.

Hearing players tell their stories throughout the years and writing about them has been one of the treasures of my job.

Former Baylor basketball player Nuni Omot’s journey from his birth in a Kenyan refugee camp to a college basketball career a few years ago was particularly inspiring.

Hearing Adam Flagler speak about his faith-driven rise from tiny Presbyterian College to one of the best guards in the country at Baylor was a great story to tell.

Listening to former Baylor All-America noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika talk about his pride in representing his family and its Polynesian roots last fall was intriguing.

“There are a lot of people who look like me, but they don’t get the opportunity to be here where I am,” said Ika, who is now starting his NFL career with the Cleveland Browns.

As any sports writer will attest, the job demands long, strange hours and time away from your family. I’ve been in many press boxes trying to crank out game stories well past midnight. Constantly on the move, I’ve written stories in hotels, airports, field houses, coaches’ homes, fast food places, convenience stores, and often in my truck.

College and high school writers work nearly every day during the school year, and it’s gotten tougher as staffs have shrunk. Catching a flight on Christmas Day to cover a bowl game can be pretty lonely.

But once you get there, it’s usually a lot of fun. I’ve been fortunate to cover Baylor football games and NCAA Tournament basketball games all over the country.

Spending a week with my wife in San Diego to cover the 2012 Holiday Bowl was the most fun I ever had at a bowl game. A week at the 2014 Fiesta Bowl in Arizona was really cool, especially tooling around in a black Mustang convertible with the top down. It’s the only time I’ve ever felt hip.

Flying to New York to cover Robert Griffin III’s 2011 Heisman Trophy ceremony on Times Square was another highlight. Unveiling his Superman socks, the charismatic Baylor quarterback stole the show.

Covering the Baylor-BYU football game last fall at LaVell Edwards Stadium in the Wasatch Mountains surrounding Provo was a bucket-list experience.

As sports staffs kept shrinking at newspapers across the country, Karen sometimes asked me what else I would do. I never could come up with an answer. I love covering sports, whether it’s a six-man football game from a tiny press box in Abbott or watching the Bears beat Ole Miss in the Sugar Bowl at the Superdome in New Orleans.

I’ve been fortunate to work at the Trib with a lot of wonderful, talented people on the sports staff. Besides Dave Campbell, Brice Cherry, Jerry Hill, Kim Gorum, Chad Conine, Jason Orts and Jim Barnes have not only been great co-workers but also long-time friends.

Brice does an amazing, tireless job as sports editor covering Central Texas with our hard-working three-person staff. And Rod, keep taking all those fantastic photos.

If you ever need any road food recommendations, ask me or Brice. We’ve hit a lot of delicious spots during our Big 12 travels — start with Joe’s Barbeque and Stroud’s chicken in Kansas City or Hideaway Pizza in Stillwater.

Going further back, Phil Moldenhauer, my first sports editor at the Brazosport Facts, helped set me on a good career path. My old Copperas Cove High School buddy and college roommate Bobby Clay has always been there for me. He’s an editor at The Athletic, so we’ve both beaten the odds by sticking in a very tough business.

I won’t be completely out of sight in my retirement years. I still plan to do some freelance writing after I officially retire on July 4.

But mostly I want to thank everybody for reading all these years. Now off to the mountains, one more thing I love writing about.