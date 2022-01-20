John Werner: Transfer portal brings greater Big 12 basketball parity

You might start seeing gray hairs on some of these guys before they’re finished playing college basketball.

Brockington had been at St. Bonaventure for one season and three at Penn State before transferring to Iowa State. Due to the COVID exemption, he could come back again next year for the Cyclones since he redshirted a year at Penn State.

Akinjo had already played at Georgetown and Arizona before arriving at Baylor. He’s listed as a senior for the Bears, but could return next year due to the COVID-interrupted season. Nowell could also return next season even though he played three seasons at Arkansas-Little Rock before transferring to Kansas State.

These players are only a small sampling of transfers who have made a major impact in the Big 12 this season. Top 25 teams like Texas Tech and Texas are loaded with transfers. Highly recruited guard Bryce Thompson played at Kansas last year but is now playing against the Jayhawks at Oklahoma State this season.

What this transfer craziness has done is make the Big 12 a tougher, more experienced league from top to bottom. For most of the last decade, the league has been rated the best in the country, and now it’s even better.