John Werner's bowl picks: Bears slip past Rebels

NEW ORLEANS -- Following a college football season that was largely unaffected by COVID-19, the virus has reared its ugly head once again with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Numerous bowls have been canceled, and many teams have played with key players missing. But it appears that all the New Year’s Six bowls will go on as scheduled, including Saturday night's Baylor-Ole Miss Sugar Bowl matchup.

The Bears are back in New Orleans for the second time in three years, and will have a lot of motivation after dropping a 26-14 decision to Georgia in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.

No. 8 Ole Miss (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Baylor

Sugar Bowl

The biggest question for Baylor is whether quarterback Gerry Bohanon will feel comfortable testing his legs a great deal after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

If Bohanon is close to his old self, the Bears will have a great shot to win.