John Werner's bowl picks: Bears slip past Rebels
John Werner's bowl picks: Bears slip past Rebels

CFP Harbaugh Football

Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh walks on the sideline during the first half of the Big Ten championship game.

 AJ Mast — Associated Press

NEW ORLEANS -- Following a college football season that was largely unaffected by COVID-19, the virus has reared its ugly head once again with the rapid spread of the Omicron variant.

Numerous bowls have been canceled, and many teams have played with key players missing. But it appears that all the New Year’s Six bowls will go on as scheduled, including Saturday night's Baylor-Ole Miss Sugar Bowl matchup.

The Bears are back in New Orleans for the second time in three years, and will have a lot of motivation after dropping a 26-14 decision to Georgia in the 2020 Sugar Bowl.

No. 8 Ole Miss (-1.5) vs. No. 7 Baylor

Sugar Bowl

The biggest question for Baylor is whether quarterback Gerry Bohanon will feel comfortable testing his legs a great deal after missing the last two games with a hamstring injury.

If Bohanon is close to his old self, the Bears will have a great shot to win.

The Bears will have difficulty dealing with Ole Miss dual-threat quarterback Matt Corral and his array of offensive weapons. The Bears will need to deliver considerable pressure and force turnovers to pull off the win, which they're quite capable of doing.

Baylor 31, Ole Miss 27

No. 1 Alabama (-13.5) vs. No. 4 Cincinnati

CFP semifinals at Cotton Bowl

The greater part of the country is pulling for Cincinnati to pull off the upset of the Crimson Tide.

Not only is Cincinnati the first Group of Five team to make the College Football Playoff since its 2014 inception, most fans are sick of seeing Alabama win the national title except for their rabid fan base.

But Alabama is hot at the right time and feature Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young and the country’s top defender in linebacker Will Anderson. It’s hard see the Tide losing this semifinal game.

Alabama 42, Cincinnati 24

No. 3 Georgia (-7.5) vs. No. 2 Michigan

CFP semifinals at Orange Bowl

Following a 12-0 regular season, the Bulldogs tanked in the SEC championship game as Alabama romped to a 41-24 win.

The Wolverines are coming into the CFP semifinals with considerable momentum as they pounded Iowa, 42-3, in the Big Ten championship game.

This has been Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh’s breakthrough season, and it should continue against a Georgia team that seems to be sliding at the wrong time.

Michigan 27, Georgia 21

No. 5 Notre Dame (-2) vs. No. 9 Oklahoma State

Fiesta Bowl

The Cowboys had a great shot to make the CFP, but came up short when Baylor hung on for a 21-16 win in the final seconds of the Big 12 championship game.

Now they’ll try to collect themselves against a Notre Dame team that lost coach Brian Kelly to LSU. Defensive coordinator Marcus Freeman took over head coaching duties, a move that pleased the Fighting Irish players.

If Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders can limit turnovers, the Cowboys will have a tremendous chance to win because of their brutal defense.

Oklahoma State 24, Notre Dame 21

No. 6 Ohio State (-4) vs. No. 11 Utah

Rose Bowl

The Buckeyes appeared headed for the CFP, but Michigan blew them away 42-27 in the regular season finale.

Meanwhile the Utes have some momentum with six straight wins, including a 38-10 romp over Oregon in the Pac-12 championship game.

But they’ll have difficulty dealing with an explosive Buckeyes’ offense that features quarterback C.J. Stroud, who has completed 70.9 percent of his passes for 3,862 yards and 38 touchdowns.

Ohio State 45, Utah 28

Season: 49-21 overall, 37-33 against the line

