John Werner's college picks: Baylor has shot to upset No. 14 Cyclones

Baylor 24, Iowa State 21

SMU (+9) at TCU

With Spencer Rattler entrenched as Oklahoma's quarterback, former Midway star Tanner Mordecai transferred to SMU.

Mordecai has performed spectacularly as he ranks third nationally in passing efficiency with 1,022 yards with 16 touchdowns and two interceptions in the Mustangs’ 3-0 start.

Putting up such big numbers won’t be as easy against the Horned Frogs' defense. But the bigger issue will be whether the Mustangs can keep a TCU offense led by quarterback Max Duggan and running back Zach Evans from putting up a lot of points.

TCU 45, SMU 35

Texas Tech (+7.5) at Texas

It wouldn’t be shocking for the Red Raiders to waltz out of Austin with a win since they’ve done it two of the last three games at DKR-Texas Memorial Stadium.

Former Oregon quarterback Tyler Slough is off to a strong start for the Red Raiders with 804 yards passing and six touchdowns while Tahj Brooks has rushed for 284 yards while averaging 8.1 yards per carry in a 3-0 start.