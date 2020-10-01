John Werner's college picks: Baylor ripe for first-ever win in Morgantown

After COVID-19 wiped out three potential nonconference games, Baylor couldn’t have delivered a much better performance in Dave Aranda’s head coaching debut.

Dominating in all three phases of the game, the Bears crushed Kansas, 47-14, last Saturday at McLane Stadium.

Now the Bears will hit the road for the first time this season to Morgantown, a place where they’ve had no success since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012.

Beginning with a 70-63 loss in 2012, the Bears have lost all four games at Milan Puskar Stadium. But since West Virginia will allow only its players' families and essential personnel into the game under COVID-19 protocols, this could be Baylor’s best chance yet to return home with a win.

Baylor (-3) at West Virginia

Judging by past games in Morgantown, there’s no way Baylor should be the favorite.

But these aren’t ordinary times. COVID-19 will likely take away any home field advantage the Mountaineers would have had.