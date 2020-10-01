John Werner's college picks: Baylor ripe for first-ever win in Morgantown

After COVID-19 wiped out three potential nonconference games, Baylor couldn’t have delivered a much better performance in Dave Aranda’s head coaching debut.
Dominating in all three phases of the game, the Bears crushed Kansas, 47-14, last Saturday at McLane Stadium.
Now the Bears will hit the road for the first time this season to Morgantown, a place where they’ve had no success since West Virginia joined the Big 12 in 2012.
Beginning with a 70-63 loss in 2012, the Bears have lost all four games at Milan Puskar Stadium. But since West Virginia will allow only its players' families and essential personnel into the game under COVID-19 protocols, this could be Baylor’s best chance yet to return home with a win.
Baylor (-3) at West Virginia
Judging by past games in Morgantown, there’s no way Baylor should be the favorite.
But these aren’t ordinary times. COVID-19 will likely take away any home field advantage the Mountaineers would have had.
It’s probably too much to ask Trestan Ebner to return two more kickoffs for touchdowns like he did against the Jayhawks. But it wouldn’t be out of the question for the Bears to produce four sacks again since West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege was sacked five times in last week’s 27-13 loss to Oklahoma State in Stillwater.
With senior quarterback Charlie Brewer and Ebner leading the offense, the Bears might steal away with a win.
Baylor 27, West Virginia 21
TCU (+13) at Texas
Quarterback Sam Ehlinger showed why Texas has so much confidence in him as he willed the Longhorns from a late 15-point deficit to pull off a 63-56 overtime win against Texas Tech in Lubbock last weekend.
Ehlinger threw for 262 yards and five touchdowns while rushing for 69 yards and another score.
Finally playing their first game, the Horned Frogs showed a lot more promise offensively than defensively as Max Duggan threw for 400 yards and four touchdowns in a 37-34 home loss to Iowa State.
Texas had defensive problems of its own against Texas Tech, but the Longhorns probably won’t need overtime to beat the Frogs.
Texas 45, TCU 27
Oklahoma State (-21) at Kansas
After Spencer Sanders went out with an injury in a season-opening win over Tulsa, Shane Illingworth did a credible job in the win over West Virginia by hitting 15 of 21 passes for 139 yards.
But no matter who plays quarterback for the Cowboys, they will be guided by their running game. Both Chuba Hubbard and LD Brown surpassed 100 yards against the Mountaineers.
They could each close in on 200 yards against a porous Kansas defense, which looked worse as the game progressed against Baylor.
Oklahoma State 42, Kansas 17
Texas Tech (+2.5) at Kansas State
Even with a lineup poached by COVID-19, Kansas State pulled off the most remarkable rally of last weekend as it erased a 21-point deficit against No. 3 Oklahoma in Norman.
Skylar Thompson threw for 334 yards and three touchdowns in the Wildcats’ unthinkable 38-35 win.
Texas Tech showed a lot of offensive potential of its own in a 63-56 overtime loss to Texas as Alan Bowman threw for 331 yards and three touchdowns and SaRodorick Thompson rushed for 104 yards and two scores.
But that Texas Tech defense needs a whole lot of work.
Kansas State 38, Texas Tech 31
Oklahoma (-7) at Iowa State
The Sooners should come into Ames steaming after failing to seal the deal when leading by three touchdowns against Kansas State.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler threw for 387 yards and four touchdowns but showed his inexperience by throwing three interceptions.
Iowa State’s Brock Purdy possesses a lot of savvy, but Oklahoma’s biggest task will be to contain sophomore running back Breece Hall, who has rushed for 258 yards and four touchdowns in the first two games.
But even in such a wacky season, it's hard to imagine the Sooners will lose two in a row.
Oklahoma 35, Iowa State 27
Last week: 2-3 overall, 2-3 against the line
Overall: 5-4 overall, 2-7 against the line
