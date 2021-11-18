John Werner's college picks: Baylor wins defensive battle

Baylor has been unbeatable at McLane Stadium, but has yet to beat a good team on the road.

And there’s no question Kansas State is a good team that appears to be getting better every week with four straight wins.

The Bears won their first two road games against a Texas State team that’s gone on to a 3-7 record and a Kansas squad that’s 2-8 even after a 57-56 upset of Texas last weekend in Austin.

But the Bears have been vulnerable on the road as they've dropped their last two games, including a 24-14 loss to Oklahoma State on Oct. 2 in Stillwater and a 30-28 loss to TCU on Nov. 6 in Fort Worth.

No. 11 Baylor (-1) at Kansas State

Baylor needs to win to stay in the hunt for the Big 12 championship game with Oklahoma State and Oklahoma.

Even if the Bears beat Kansas State on Saturday in Manhattan and Texas Tech on Nov. 27 at McLane Stadium, they will likely need Oklahoma State to beat Oklahoma in the regular season finale to reach the Dec. 4 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.