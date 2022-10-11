John Werner's college picks: Baylor's bad karma continues in Morgantown

Since 2012, Baylor has won road games against every Big 12 school except two.

The Baylor-Texas Tech series gets an asterisk since they played at the Dallas Cowboys’ AT&T Stadium for most of the last decade before switching back to home sites in 2019. Baylor has won two games at McLane Stadium while the Red Raiders took a 24-23 win in Lubbock in 2020.

But no asterisk accompanies the Baylor-West Virginia series. Just pure misery for the Bears.

Since the Mountaineers joined the league in 2012, the Bears have whiffed five straight times in Morgantown. It began with a 70-63 shootout loss in West Virginia’s first Big 12 game. WVU’s last home win over Baylor was a 27-21 double-overtime thriller in Dave Aranda’s 2020 debut season.

So on Thursday night, the Bears will try to erase that streak.

Baylor (-3.5) at West Virginia

Despite their history in Morgantown, the Bears are favorites, mainly because of a Mountaineers’ defense that’s allowing 29.6 points per game.

Baylor quarterback Blake Shapen and running back Richard Reese should be able to burn the Mountaineers’ faulty defense. But West Virginia is also capable of putting up a lot of points with transfer quarterback JT Daniels at the helm.

It’s hard to fight karma, and West Virginia seems to have plenty working for them when the Bears come to Morgantown.

West Virginia 31, Baylor 28

Iowa State (-16.5) at No. 22 Texas

With their 49-0 thrashing of Oklahoma, the Longhorns bounced back into the Top 25 at No. 22 despite their 4-2 record.

Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is clearly a better quarterback than Hudson Card and Bijan Robinson is always a dangerous running threat for the Longhorns.

A strong defense might keep Iowa State in the game. But a paltry, ineffective offense that’s been the major reason for the Cyclones’ 0-3 Big 12 start won’t be able to keep pace with the Longhorns.

Texas 24, Iowa State 7

No. 19 Kansas (+7.5) at Oklahoma

In most seasons, the Sooners would be at least 25-point favorites against the Jayhawks in Norman. But this isn’t most seasons.

The Jayhawks won their first five games before falling to TCU last week, but stayed in the Top 25. After opening the season in the top 10, the Sooners have been the most disappointing team in the league as they’ve dropped all three Big 12 games, including last week’s 49-0 whitewash by the Longhorns.

OU quarterback Dillon Gabriel missed the Texas game due to concussion protocol, and is still being evaluated. The Jayhawks suffered a big blow when they lost starting quarterback Jalon Daniels to a shoulder injury against the Horned Frogs.

With neither team at full strength, the Sooners should be able to break through with their first Big 12 win.

Oklahoma 35, Kansas 24

No. 8 Oklahoma State (+3.5) at No. 13 TCU

Following last week’s 38-31 win over Kansas, the resurgent Horned Frogs will play another Top 25 showdown against the Cowboys.

These are the Big 12’s last two remaining unbeaten teams, and the league’s only hopes to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Cowboys are loaded with speed, but the Horned Frogs also have game breakers. TCU veteran quarterback Max Duggan is off to a remarkable start, and should continue to put up big numbers.

TCU 35, Oklahoma State 28

No. 3 Alabama (-7.5) at No. 6 Tennessee

It was strange to see Alabama drop two spots in the AP poll after squeaking out a 24-20 home win over Texas A&M.

But Heisman Trophy winning quarterback Bryce Young was out with a shoulder injury, and his status is uncertain against the red hot Volunteers.

This is the best Tennessee squad in a long time, and should have a great chance to upset the Crimson Tide in Knoxville.

Tennessee 31, Alabama 28

Last week: 4-1 overall, 3-1-1 against the line

Season: 23-7 overall, 15-12-2 against the line