John Werner's college picks: Baylor's speed too much for BYU

Since the start of August drills, one of Baylor coach Dave Aranda’s most popular phrases has been “running into the storm.”

The storms Aranda refers to are the challenging road games up ahead for the Bears: BYU, Iowa State, West Virginia, Texas Tech, Oklahoma and Texas.

That’s a much tougher road schedule than last season, and it begins Saturday night in Provo, Utah, against the No. 21 Cougars. They’ll have considerable motivation in the rematch after the Bears pulled off a 38-24 win last season at McLane Stadium.

Despite their top 10 ranking, the No. 9 Bears come into the game as an underdog, which says a lot about the road atmosphere at BYU.

No. 9 Baylor (+3) at No. 21 BYU

Baylor isn’t so much concerned about adjusting to the 4,551-foot altitude at LaVell Edwards Stadium as defending BYU’s air game led by quarterback Jaren Hall.

Hall threw for 342 yards against the Bears last season, and opened 2022 by hitting 25 of 32 passes for 261 yards and two touchdowns in a 50-21 road blowout of USF.

Baylor will counter with a highly accurate quarterback of its own as Blake Shapen hit 17 of 20 passes for 214 yards and two scores in a 69-10 season-opening win over UAlbany.

Baylor has a lot of veteran savvy on both sides of the line that can match a BYU squad that likes to play old-school football. But the Bears' superior speed at wide receiver and in the return game could make the difference.

Baylor 27, BYU 24

No. 1 Alabama (-20) at Texas

Though Baylor-BYU will likely be a much more competitive game, the Alabama-Texas matchup is getting most of the national attention due to name recognition.

But there’s a big difference in the programs: The Crimson Tide is a national championship contender every year under Nick Saban while Texas hasn’t competed for a national championship since the Crimson Tide beat the Longhorns in the 2010 title game.

Expect Alabama quarterback to Bryce Young to pad his Heisman contending stats while Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers tries to avoid getting his car towed off again.

Alabama 45, Texas 17

No. 25 Houston (+3) at Texas Tech

The Cougars survived a wacky triple-overtime 37-35 season-opening win when UTSA failed on its final two-point conversion attempt.

The Red Raiders had a much easier test in former Baylor assistant coach Joey McGuire’s college head coaching debut with a 63-10 win over Murray State.

Tech lost quarterback Tyler Shough to a shoulder injury, but replacement Donovan Smith was spectacular as he hit 14 of 16 passes for 221 yards and four scores. That’s a good omen for McGuire to pick up his first Top 25 win.

Texas Tech 38, Houston 31

Iowa State (+3.5) at Iowa

It’s weird to see Iowa State playing without mainstay quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall.

But their replacements got off to promising starts in a 42-10 rout of Southeastern Missouri as quarterback Hunter Dekkers hit 25 of 31 passes for 293 yards and four touchdowns and Jirehl Brock rushed for 104 yards.

Iowa has to be wondering what happened to its offense after a 7-3 win over South Dakota State, and probably doesn’t have the weapons to stick with the Cyclones.

Iowa State 24, Iowa 17

Missouri (+7.5) at Kansas State

The Wildcats only threw for 95 yards in a 34-0 shutout of South Dakota, but Deuce Vaughn showed why he’s one of the most exciting backs in the Big 12 as he turned in a 126-yard rushing performance.

Missouri has to feel pretty good about its offensive potential following a 52-24 win over Louisiana Tech. The Tigers’ defense was opportunistic as it forced three interceptions and collected four sacks.

Still it will be difficult for the Tigers to come through with a win against a strong defensive team at Bill Snyder Family Stadium.

Kansas State 28, Missouri 24

Last week: 5-0 overall, 4-1 against the line