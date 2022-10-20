John Werner's college picks: Bears bounce back against Jayhawks

Kansas has been the doormat of the Big 12 for more than a decade, but that tag no longer fits the merchandise.

Winning their first five games under second-year coach Lance Leipold, the Jayhawks made a rare leap into the Top 25.

Though the Jayhawks have lost their last two games to No. 8 TCU and Oklahoma, they’re no longer a team to be taken lightly by anybody. Especially a Baylor squad that’s searching for answers after consecutive losses to Oklahoma State and West Virginia.

Kansas (+8) at Baylor

Since Blake Shapen is back at practice, it appears he has a shot to play against the Jayhawks after suffering a head injury against West Virginia. But Jalon Daniels looks like he'll be out of action again after missing Kansas’ game against the Sooners following a shoulder injury.

The Jayhawks won't be in dire straits since senior Jason Bean brings a lot of experience and has thrown eight touchdown passes this season.

The Bears know the importance of bouncing back at home with a brutal road schedule approaching, and should be able to get back on track against a Kansas defense that ranks near the bottom of the Big 12 by allowing 30 points per game.

Baylor 42, Kansas 27

West Virginia (+7) at Texas Tech

The Mountaineers broke through with their first Big 12 win against the Bears in Morgantown, but it’s a different story on the road.

Like West Virginia, Texas Tech is 3-3 overall but has been perfect at home with three wins, including tight decisions over Houston and Texas, who were both ranked in the Top 25 at the time.

Passionate first-year coach Joey McGuire is creating a tough atmosphere for visiting teams at Jones AT&T Stadium, and the Mountaineers will feel it.

Texas Tech 45, West Virginia 31

No. 20 Texas (-6.5) at No. 11 Oklahoma State

The Cowboys were on the verge of opening with a 6-0 record before a late TCU rally led to a 43-40 double overtime loss in Fort Worth.

The Longhorns bounced back from a loss to TCU with wins over West Virginia and Iowa State. But the Longhorns didn’t play particularly well against the Cyclones as they hung on for a 24-20 win.

It’s going to take a much better performance against the Cowboys, which won’t be enough in Stillwater.

Oklahoma State 27, Texas 21

No. 17 Kansas State (+3.5) at No. 8 TCU

Nobody would have projected this to be the Big 12 game of the week, but both the Wildcats and Horned Frogs have been two of the best teams in the league in the first half of the season.

Led by dual threat quarterback Max Duggan, the Horned Frogs feature the league’s most explosive offense with 45.8 points per game. The Wildcats will counter with the Big 12’s second-best defense that’s allowing 16.7 points per game.

The Horned Frogs are the Big 12’s last unbeaten team, and will stay that way at least for one more week.

TCU 28, Kansas State 17

Texas A&M (-3) at South Carolina

Due mainly to an erratic offense, the Aggies have underachieved this year with their 3-3 record after losing the last two games to Mississippi State and Alabama.

In a bizarre scheduling twist, Texas A&M will play its third straight SEC road game against the Gamecocks. Meanwhile, South Carolina is on a three-game winning streak, including last week’s 24-14 road win over then-No. 13 Kentucky.

Texas A&M’s defense has been good enough to keep most games close, and this one is certainly winnable.

Texas A&M 21, South Carolina 17

Last week: 5-0 overall, 3-2 against the line

Season: 28-7 overall, 18-14-2 against the line