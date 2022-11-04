John Werner's college picks: Bears break through in Norman

Road trips to Norman haven’t normally been a pleasant experience for Baylor.

The Bears are 1-14 on Oklahoma’s home turf since they first played there in 1974, and most of the games haven't been close.

Baylor finally broke through with a 48-14 win in 2014 en route to a Big 12 championship, but since then it’s been the same old dirge for the Bears as they’ve lost the last three.

Since this isn’t a vintage Oklahoma powerhouse, a Baylor team coming off a riveting 45-17 blowout of Texas Tech in Lubbock appears to have its best shot to record win No. 2 in Norman.

Baylor (+3.5) at Oklahoma

With Baylor picked to win the Big 12 and Oklahoma second, who would have thought this game would have ended up on ESPN+ instead of ABC or ESPN?

While the prominence of the game isn’t what fans expected, it’s still pivotal for both the Bears and Sooners as they come into Norman with identical 5-3 records and two-game winning streaks.

With freshman Richard Reese’s emergence as a star back capable of carrying a heavy workload, the Bears should have success running the ball against an Oklahoma defense that ranks last in the Big 12 by allowing 189.8 yards rushing per game.

The Bears probably won’t rattle veteran Oklahoma quarterback Dillon Gabriel like they did Texas Tech redshirt freshman Behren Morton, but they should deliver enough pressure to make him uncomfortable.

Baylor 31, Oklahoma 28

Texas Tech (+8.5) at No. 7 TCU

Under first-year head coach Sonny Dykes, the Horned Frogs have shocked everyone by going 8-0 to put themselves in contention for the College Football Playoff.

The Red Raiders have also had their moments under first-year head coach Joey McGuire, but have been a lot more erratic with their 4-4 record.

A lot of things have gone right for TCU this season, and there’s no reason to think that trend won’t continue at home against the Horned Frogs.

TCU 49, Texas Tech 28

No. 18 Oklahoma State (+1) at Kansas

Since opening the season with five straight wins to reach the cusp of bowl eligibility, the Jayhawks have dropped the last three games.

Oklahoma State fell out of the top 10 with their disastrous 48-0 road loss to Kansas State last week. The Cowboys might not want anything to do with the Sunshine State after that blowout, but they’re back again.

But the Cowboys are just too solid of a team to play so poorly two weeks in a row.

Oklahoma State 35, Kansas 31

West Virginia (+7) at Iowa State

This is the battle for the Big 12 cellar as Iowa State is 0-5 and West Virginia is 1-4 in league play.

They’ve achieved futility in different ways: Iowa State owns the Big 12’s worst offense and West Virginia has the league’s worst defense.

But the Cyclones should score enough to win at home at Jack Trice Stadium before some of the most devoted fans in the Big 12.

Iowa State 27, West Virginia 21

Texas (-2.5) at No. 13 Kansas State

It’s really baffling how much respect Texas gets for a team that disappoints again and again.

Somehow the Longhorns are 2.5-point favorites on the road against a Kansas State team that’s coming off a 48-0 thrashing of an Oklahoma State squad that was ranked No. 9 in the country.

I’m not buying it.

Kansas State 28, Texas 24

Last week: 3-2 overall, 3-2 against the line

Season: 35-10 overall, 25-17-2 against the line