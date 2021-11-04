John Werner's college picks: Bears have edge on Patterson-less Frogs

Regardless of how TCU’s season was trending, Gary Patterson always found a way to get the Horned Frogs super charged to play Baylor.

During his tenure, Patterson went 9-4 against the Bears, including wins in five of the last six games against the Horned Frogs’ bitter rival.

But now that Patterson is gone, can a 3-5 TCU squad find the motivation to beat a surging Baylor squad that has won its last three games to improve to 7-1?

No. 14 Baylor (-6.5) at TCU

The Bears looked impressive in a lot of ways as they beat West Virginia, BYU and Texas in consecutive games at McLane Stadium in October.

But in their last road game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 2, the Bears dropped a 24-14 decision, so they'll have to prove they can carry their momentum on the road. The Horned Frogs have dropped their last three games against Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas State.

TCU’s defense isn’t nearly as good as in Patterson’s peak seasons, which a balanced Baylor offense featuring quarterback Gerry Bohanon and running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner should exploit.

Baylor 31, TCU 17

No. 11 Oklahoma State (-3.5) at West Virginia