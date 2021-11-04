John Werner's college picks: Bears have edge on Patterson-less Frogs

Regardless of how TCU’s season was trending, Gary Patterson always found a way to get the Horned Frogs super charged to play Baylor.
During his tenure, Patterson went 9-4 against the Bears, including wins in five of the last six games against the Horned Frogs’ bitter rival.
But now that Patterson is gone, can a 3-5 TCU squad find the motivation to beat a surging Baylor squad that has won its last three games to improve to 7-1?
No. 14 Baylor (-6.5) at TCU
The Bears looked impressive in a lot of ways as they beat West Virginia, BYU and Texas in consecutive games at McLane Stadium in October.
But in their last road game against Oklahoma State on Oct. 2, the Bears dropped a 24-14 decision, so they'll have to prove they can carry their momentum on the road. The Horned Frogs have dropped their last three games against Oklahoma, West Virginia and Kansas State.
TCU’s defense isn’t nearly as good as in Patterson’s peak seasons, which a balanced Baylor offense featuring quarterback Gerry Bohanon and running backs Abram Smith and Trestan Ebner should exploit.
Baylor 31, TCU 17
No. 11 Oklahoma State (-3.5) at West Virginia
With its season heading in the wrong direction following four straight losses, West Virginia has seen a resurgence in the last two games with a 29-17 road win over TCU and 38-31 home win over Iowa State.
The Mountaineers proved they could move the football against a strong Cyclones’ defense, and now they hope to do the same against an Oklahoma State defense that’s the stingiest in the Big 12 by allowing 18 points per game.
This game will likely come down to whether West Virginia quarterback Jarret Doege plays more error free than Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders.
Oklahoma State 28, West Virginia 24
Texas (+6.5) at Iowa State
After entering the season as Top 25 teams, this matchup in Ames has far less importance than anticipated.
The Longhorns are mired in a three-game losing streak after blowing double-digit leads in the last three games, including last week’s 31-24 loss to Baylor. Iowa State was in a midseason surge before last week’s loss to West Virginia.
But a veteran Iowa State team featuring veteran quarterback Brock Purdy and running back Breece Hall is still tough to beat in Ames.
Iowa State 35, Texas 28
Kansas State (-24) at Kansas
It looked like Kansas might at least start becoming competitive when it opened up a 10-0 halftime lead before Oklahoma rallied for a 35-23 win two weeks ago in Lawrence.
But the Jayhawks reverted to their bad old selves as Oklahoma State romped to a 55-3 win last week in Stillwater.
Coming off consecutive wins over Texas Tech and TCU, Kansas State will have no trouble making it three in a row.
Kansas State 42, Kansas 14
No. 12 Auburn (+4.5) at No. 13 Texas A&M
The Aggies’ scintillating win over then-No. 1 Alabama has brought alive their season as they’ve trounced Missouri and South Carolina in the last two games.
Of course, Auburn will be a much more challenging task behind an offense featuring quarterback Bo Nix and running back Tank Bigsby.
The Aggies are a much more confident team now and will be inspired by another great home crowd.
Texas A&M 34, Auburn 27
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 31-14 overall, 20-25 against the line