John Werner's college picks: Bears in a landslide over UAlbany

The first major weekend of college football usually falls into two categories: A few high-profile games amid a slew of mismatches that could be classified as glorified scrimmages.

For every Ohio State-Notre Dame matchup, there are numerous Power 5 schools playing lower level teams that are hitting the road for a sizable payout and a lopsided loss.

But it’s the start of college football, so who really cares? Let’s have some fun and get our first look at the teams what we’ve been talking about all summer.

UAlbany at No. 10 Baylor

Playing its first FCS opponent since a season-opening 56-17 blowout of SFA in 2019, the Bears will face UAlbany, which apparently is a hip way of saying the University at Albany.

The Bears were originally scheduled to play Louisiana Tech, but that game was mutually cancelled in January.

For the Bears, the most interesting things to look for Saturday night at McLane Stadium will be how sophomore quarterback Blake Shapen handles the pressure of the starting job and what junior Taye McWilliams brings to the table as the featured running back.

Facing a UAlbany squad that’s coming off a 2-9 season, Baylor should be able to polish its game before next weekend’s tough road test at BYU.

Baylor 63, UAlbany 10

TCU (-13.5) at Colorado

The Sonny Dykes era begins for the Horned Frogs on Friday night against a Colorado program that helped pave the way for TCU’s 2012 entrance into the Big 12 when the Buffaloes jumped to the Pac-12.

Dykes recently said that three quarterbacks — senior Max Duggan and redshirt freshmen Chandler Morris and Sam Jackson — could see playing time against the Buffaloes.

Coming off a 4-8 season, Colorado has kept its starting quarterback a mystery with Brendon Lewis and JT Shrout battling for the job.

This is a chance to for Dykes to make a big opening statement following the Gary Patterson era, and the Horned Frogs appear poised to take it.

TCU 31, Colorado 28

ULM (+37.5) at Texas

Second-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian didn’t reveal his two-deep roster this week, an odd decision which can’t inspire confidence from the fan base following his 5-7 debut season.

We do know Ohio State transfer Quinn Ewers is starting at quarterback and Bijan Robinson hopes to begin his Heisman bid at running back.

The Longhorns could use a sharp performance heading into next week’s date against No. 1 Alabama in one of the most anticipated nonconference matchups of the season.

Texas 45, ULM 14

UTEP (+30) at No. 9 Oklahoma

The Sooners not only have a new head coach in former defensive coordinator Brent Venables replacing Lincoln Riley, but they’ve also got a new quarterback in UCF transfer Dillon Gabriel.

Former Baylor assistant coach Jeff Lebby, the Sooners’ offensive coordinator, could have difficulty producing points like the Riley powerhouses.

So it wouldn’t be shocking to see the Sooners become more of a defensive-oriented team that can begin establishing its identity from the start under Venables.

Oklahoma 42, UTEP 7

No. 25 BYU (-12) at USF

Before hosting Baylor next week, BYU will face a quarterback that it’s quite familiar with.

Gerry Bohanon earned USF’s starting quarterback job following his transfer from Baylor after Blake Shapen beat him out in spring drills.

In last year’s 38-24 win over BYU at McLane Stadium, Bohanon threw for 231 yards and a touchdown. Now he’s trying to help reverse the fortunes of a program that went 2-10 last season.

But even playing at home, USF will have a monstrous task beating a veteran BYU team that features a dominant offensive line and quarterback Jaren Hall.

BYU 35, USF 21