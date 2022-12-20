John Werner's college picks: Bears outrun Falcons in Arctic Forces Bowl

Might as well call it the Arctic Forces Bowl.

When Baylor plays Air Force on Thursday night, the temperature is expected to drop into the teens with potential single-digit wind chill in Fort Worth.

That Arctic blast likely means both teams will be sticking to the ground most of the night, which suits the Bears and Falcons just fine.

Air Force leads the nation with 330.9 yards rushing per game while Baylor’s 191.4 yards rushing per game ranks fifth in the Big 12.

While fans brave enough to attend the Armed Forces Bowl will need to dress in all the warm clothing they can gather, the game should at least go fast since the clock will keep moving.

Baylor (-4) vs. Air Force

Armed Forces Bowl

The frigid weather should favor the Falcons since they’re based on the edge of the Rocky Mountains in Colorado Springs. Heck, 14,115-foot Pikes Peak is located 12 miles west of downtown.

Air Force’s ability to move the chains offensively keeps the Falcons’ nation’s-leading defense fresh. The Bears have the same capability as they proved in several games this season.

A win would give Air Force its second straight 10-3 season, but the Bears’ size, athleticism and speed should prevail to finish the season with a 7-6 record.

Baylor 21, Air Force 14

Texas Tech (+3.5) vs. Ole Miss

Texas Bowl

Former Baylor assistant Joey McGuire’s debut season as head coach of the Red Raiders has been a success as they head into the Texas Bowl with a 7-5 record.

The Rebels had much bigger ambitions than the Texas Bowl before losing to Arkansas and Mississippi State to end the regular season to drop to 8-4.

The Red Raiders’ defense has improved but will have difficulty stopping explosive freshman sensation Quinshon Judkins, who has rushed for 1,476 yards and 16 touchdowns.

Ole Miss 35, Texas Tech 24

No. 21 Texas (-4) vs. No. 12 Washington

Alamo Bowl

It’s bowl season which means some of the best players in college football will be opting out to focus on the NFL Draft.

Texas will be without the Big 12’s best running back, Bijan Robinson, and top linebacker DeMarvion Overshown for the Alamo Bowl.

The Huskies are on a roll with six straight wins and should keep it rolling against the star-depleted Longhorns

Washington 42, Texas 35

No. 3 TCU (+6.5) vs. No. 2 Michigan

CFP semifinal at Fiesta Bowl

After winning 12 straight regular season games, the Horned Frogs saw their undefeated season end with a 31-28 loss to Kansas State in the Big 12 championship game.

But the Horned Frogs still earned the No. 3 seed in the College Football Playoff against No. 2 Michigan.

It’s hard to imagine anyone would want to take on the Wolverines right now. They ended the regular season with a 45-23 thrashing of Ohio State and then stomped Purdue, 43-22, in the Big Ten championship game.

Michigan 38, TCU 24

No. 4 Ohio State (+7.5) vs. No. 1 Georgia

CFP semifinals at Peach Bowl

With Utah knocking off USC in the Big Ten championship game, the Buckeyes slid into the CFP as the No. 4 seed.

Be careful what you wish for.

Defending champion Georgia looks as good as last season with its 13-0 record. Coming off a 50-30 blowout of LSU in the SEC championship game, the Bulldogs look primed to make it two straight national crowns.

Georgia 42, Ohio State 24

Last picks: 3-2 overall, 3-2 against the line

Season: 46-19 overall, 35-27-2 against the line