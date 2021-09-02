John Werner's college picks: Bears seek successful start to Bohanon era

Steve Sarkisian’s first game as Texas’ coach won’t be easy as the Longhorns will host a Top 25 Ragin’ Cajuns' squad that likely won’t be intimidated by DKR-Memorial Stadium.

Louisiana went up to Ames last year and knocked off Iowa State, 31-14, in impressive fashion. Of course, the Cyclones went on to a 9-3 season capped by a 34-17 win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.

Sarkisian has named Hudson Card the starting quarterback, and the Ragin’ Cajuns will counter with an offense led by talented running back Chris Smith and a solid defense.

If the Longhorns lose this opener, rich Texas alumni might plead to North Carolina coach Mack Brown to forgive them for pushing for his unfair removal at Texas in 2013 and hire him back. Is $15 million annually enough?

Texas 31, Louisiana 21

Texas Tech (-1) at Houston

Following his surprising departure from West Virginia, Dana Holgorsen has struggled with a 7-13 record in two seasons at Houston.

Houston quarterback Clayton Tune showed some promise last season, and he’ll have Texas Tech transfer KeSean Carter along with UCLA transfer Jaylen Erwin and Old Dominion transfer Jake Herslow heading the receiving corps.