John Werner's college picks: Bears seek successful start to Bohanon era

Dave Aranda’s debut season as Baylor's head coach was chaotic as COVID-19 led to the cancellation of spring drills and all three nonconference football games.
The Bears even tried to schedule another nonconference game on the fly against Houston at McLane Stadium, but that game was canceled at the last minute due to COVID issues at Baylor.
So Saturday’s game against Texas State in San Marcos will mark Baylor’s first nonconference matchup since a 21-13 win over Rice on Sept. 21, 2019.
Baylor (-13.5) at Texas State
After playing behind Charlie Brewer for three seasons, Gerry Bohanon will get his first start at quarterback for the Bears.
The Bears will try to establish a running game with Trestan Ebner and Abram Smith to give Bohanon a better chance to be successful with play-action passes.
The Bobcats will counter with dual-threat quarterback Brady McBride, who threw for 1,925 yards and 17 touchdowns in the Bobcats’ 2-10 2020 season. But Baylor’s veteran defense should be up to the task with Terrel Bernard and Jalen Pitre being joined by game-wrecking noseguard Siaki “Apu” Ika.
Baylor 38, Texas State 21
No. 23 Louisiana (+8) at No. 21 Texas
Steve Sarkisian’s first game as Texas’ coach won’t be easy as the Longhorns will host a Top 25 Ragin’ Cajuns' squad that likely won’t be intimidated by DKR-Memorial Stadium.
Louisiana went up to Ames last year and knocked off Iowa State, 31-14, in impressive fashion. Of course, the Cyclones went on to a 9-3 season capped by a 34-17 win over Oregon in the Fiesta Bowl.
Sarkisian has named Hudson Card the starting quarterback, and the Ragin’ Cajuns will counter with an offense led by talented running back Chris Smith and a solid defense.
If the Longhorns lose this opener, rich Texas alumni might plead to North Carolina coach Mack Brown to forgive them for pushing for his unfair removal at Texas in 2013 and hire him back. Is $15 million annually enough?
Texas 31, Louisiana 21
Texas Tech (-1) at Houston
Following his surprising departure from West Virginia, Dana Holgorsen has struggled with a 7-13 record in two seasons at Houston.
Houston quarterback Clayton Tune showed some promise last season, and he’ll have Texas Tech transfer KeSean Carter along with UCLA transfer Jaylen Erwin and Old Dominion transfer Jake Herslow heading the receiving corps.
The Red Raiders will counter with former Oregon quarterback Tyler Shough, who helped the Ducks win the Pac-12 championship last season. SaRodorick Thompson is back for the Red Raiders after rushing for 610 yards and eight scores last year, so the Red Raiders likely have too many offensive weapons for the Cougars to match.
Texas Tech 45, Houston 35
Tulane (+31.5) at No. 2 Oklahoma
Due to Hurricane Ida, this game was moved from New Orleans to Norman. But it really wouldn’t matter where it was played: The Golden Hurricane is no match for the explosive Sooners.
Oklahoma quarterback Spencer Rattler has a chance to get his Heisman campaign off to a great start by putting up some big numbers. Oklahoma's defense has a chance to be special this year, and the Sooners should stuff the Golden Hurricane.
Oklahoma 56, Tulane 14
West Virginia (-3) at Maryland
Residents throughout Maryland and West Virginia probably have more important concerns to worry about after Hurricane Ida’s remnants damaged parts of both states.
Maryland’s offense was erratic last season, but Taulia Tagovailoa has a lot of potential at quarterback. He definitely comes from good bloodlines as the younger brother of Tua Tagovailoa.
West Virginia will rely on veteran quarterback Seth Doege and a defense that should be one of the Big 12’s best to pull off a road win.
West Virginia 31, Maryland 24