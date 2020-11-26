John Werner's College Picks: Bears should win war of struggling teams

It’s been more than two months since Baylor last won a football game, so forgive the Bears if they’re anxious to play Kansas State on Saturday at McLane Stadium.

After a 4-1 start that vaulted the Wildcats into the Top 25, they’ve dropped three in a row. So they’re vulnerable.

The Bears have lost five straight games, but came close to beating Iowa State and Texas Tech in the last two road games.

The clock is ticking. With Oklahoma and Oklahoma State left on the schedule, this looks like Baylor’s best chance for a breakthrough.

Kansas State (+5.5) at Baylor

Baylor solved its issues with slow starts by coming out of the gate fast against the Cyclones and Red Raiders. Now the Bears are having trouble finishing. In a 24-23 loss to Texas Tech, they watched the Red Raiders drive 79 yards to set up Jonathan Garibay’s game-winning 25-yard field goal as time expired.

The Wildcats are having problems of their own, bottoming out in a 45-0 loss to Big 12-leading Iowa State in Ames last Saturday. This game will be a lot closer, but the Bears should prevail.

Baylor 28, Kansas State 21

No. 15 Iowa State (+1.5) at No. 20 Texas