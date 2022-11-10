John Werner's college picks: Bears take down Kansas State at McLane

Riding high with a three-game winning streak, Baylor has worked its way back into the Big 12 championship game conversation.

But can the Bears win three more against the Big 12’s three Top 25 teams?

Beginning with Saturday’s home game against No. 23 Kansas State, the Bears have an incredibly difficult road to get back to AT&T Stadium in Arlington, where they pulled off a 21-16 win over Oklahoma State in last year’s title game.

The gauntlet continues Nov. 19 at home against No.4 TCU before the Bears finish the regular season at No. 18 Texas on Nov. 25.

But those last two games won’t matter nearly as much unless the Bears knock off the Wildcats at McLane Stadium.

No. 23 Kansas State (+2.5) at Baylor

Matching two of the Big 12’s best defenses, the Bears and Wildcats will be looking to force turnovers to see who blinks first.

Expect both teams to establish the run since Kansas State running back Deuce Vaughn and quarterback Adrian Martinez are both major threats while the trio of Richard Reese, Craig “Sqwirl” Williams and Qualan Jones gives the Bears a lot of backfield depth and versatility.

If the Wildcats play like they did in a 48-0 blowout of Oklahoma State two weeks ago in Manhattan, they’ll be tough to beat. But they’ll have a hard time playing that flawlessly against a hot Baylor squad on the Brazos.

Baylor 27, Kansas State 21

No. 4 TCU (+7) at No. 18 Texas

Improving to 9-0 following its 44-34 win over Texas Tech, TCU jumped from No. 7 to No. 4 in the College Football Playoff rankings. But the Horned Frogs will be severely tested in the next two weeks with road games at Texas and Baylor.

The Horned Frogs' offense is certainly explosive with quarterback Max Duggan bringing veteran leadership to the table and Kendre Miller already surpassing 1,000 yards rushing. TCU’s defense may not be vintage, but it appears to be improving

The Longhorns went on the road last week and beat Kansas State, 34-27, which isn’t an easy thing to do. It’s hard to trust this team, but coming back home Texas should hand the Horned Frogs their first loss, especially with former TCU coach Gary Patterson providing the Longhorns with some insight as a special assistant.

Texas 35, TCU 27

Oklahoma (-8) at West Virginia

West Virginia and Oklahoma were both victims during Baylor’s three-game winning streak.

But after pulling off a 43-40 home win over the Bears, the Mountaineers have lost three straight to plummet to 3-6. The Sooners dropped a 38-35 decision to the Bears last week in Norman to fall to 5-4, and still need a win to become bowl eligible.

West Virginia is always tough at home, but the Sooners should pull out this one.

Oklahoma 35, West Virginia 28

Iowa State (-1) at Oklahoma State

It shows how much the Cowboys have fallen to be one-point underdogs to a 4-5 Iowa State team at home.

If quarterback Spencer Sanders wasn’t questionable with a shoulder injury, Oklahoma State would likely be a considerable favorite. This isn’t the same team without a healthy Sanders as the Cowboys showed in last week’s 37-16 loss to Kansas.

Iowa State broke through with its first Big 12 win last week against West Virginia, but it’s hard to see the Cyclones' offense producing enough points to win on the road.

Oklahoma State 24, Iowa State 21

Kansas (+3.5) at Texas Tech

On their fourth try, the Jayhawks became bowl eligibility with their impressive win over Oklahoma State.

The Red Raiders are still two wins away from bowl eligibility due mostly to a revolving door of injured quarterbacks.

Tech has to win two of its last three games to make a bowl, and should be able to take down the Jayhawks in Lubbock.

Texas Tech 35, Kansas 28

