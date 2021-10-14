John Werner's College Picks: Bears welcome future Big 12 foe to McLane

After blowing a 28-7 first-quarter lead against Oklahoma, the Longhorns will try to regroup following their 55-48 loss last week at the Cotton Bowl.

This will be the second straight undefeated team Texas will face from the state of Oklahoma as the Cowboys come in with a 5-0 record.

The biggest task for the Cowboys will be trying to contain explosive Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who ranks third nationally with 789 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. The Cowboys have a strong defense, but Robinson is a load.

Texas 35, Oklahoma State 28

TCU (+13.5) at No. 4 Oklahoma

The mystery of the week is whether Oklahoma will start struggling quarterback Spencer Rattler, who came into the season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, or Caleb Williams after he rescued the Sooners against Texas.

Some students writing for the Oklahoma student newspaper even spied on practice to find out Williams was getting more reps.

It seems inevitable that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will go with Williams since he has the hot hand, and should help the Sooners ring up a lot of points against a shaky TCU defense.

Oklahoma 42, TCU 24