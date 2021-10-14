John Werner's College Picks: Bears welcome future Big 12 foe to McLane

Future Big 12 member BYU won’t just bring the No. 19 team in the nation to McLane Stadium, Baylor coach Dave Aranda expects to see an angry bunch of Cougars.
Rolling along with a 5-0 record that included a sweep of Pac-12 teams Arizona, Utah and Arizona State, the Cougars stumbled last week to a 2-3 Boise State team as they lost a 26-17 decision at LaVell Edwards Stadium.
Expect a warm welcome from a Baylor homecoming crowd for a BYU team that’s finally received an invitation to a Power 5 conference. But they won’t stay happy unless the Bears win.
No. 19 BYU (+6.5) at Baylor
BYU looks a lot like Iowa State: The Cougars feature a talented dual-threat quarterback in Jaren Hall and a physical running back in Tyler Allgeier.
The Cougars also play tough defense that will challenge a Baylor offensive line that played markedly better in last week’s 45-20 win over West Virginia after the Bears struggled to run the football in consecutive weeks against Iowa State and Oklahoma State.
Baylor quarterback Gerry Bohanon is showing more confidence and leadership each week, and he should lead the Bears to another win.
Baylor 28, BYU 21
No. 12 Oklahoma State (+5) at No. 25 Texas
After blowing a 28-7 first-quarter lead against Oklahoma, the Longhorns will try to regroup following their 55-48 loss last week at the Cotton Bowl.
This will be the second straight undefeated team Texas will face from the state of Oklahoma as the Cowboys come in with a 5-0 record.
The biggest task for the Cowboys will be trying to contain explosive Texas running back Bijan Robinson, who ranks third nationally with 789 yards rushing with eight touchdowns. The Cowboys have a strong defense, but Robinson is a load.
Texas 35, Oklahoma State 28
TCU (+13.5) at No. 4 Oklahoma
The mystery of the week is whether Oklahoma will start struggling quarterback Spencer Rattler, who came into the season as a leading Heisman Trophy candidate, or Caleb Williams after he rescued the Sooners against Texas.
Some students writing for the Oklahoma student newspaper even spied on practice to find out Williams was getting more reps.
It seems inevitable that Oklahoma coach Lincoln Riley will go with Williams since he has the hot hand, and should help the Sooners ring up a lot of points against a shaky TCU defense.
Oklahoma 42, TCU 24
Texas Tech (-16.5) at Kansas
It’s hard to figure out the Red Raiders.
After a 23-20 win over West Virginia in Morgantown, their defense was terrible as they stumbled at home in a 52-31 loss to TCU last week.
Of course, Kansas is a place where teams can quickly correct problem areas and start to feel good about themselves again.
Texas Tech 45, Kansas 17
Iowa State (-6.5) at Kansas State
Picked second in the Big 12 behind Oklahoma, Iowa State has slipped back into the shadows following losses to Iowa and Baylor to fall out of the Top 25.
But don’t underestimate the Cyclones: They’re too talented and experienced to drop out of the Big 12 race.
It’s never easy to win in Manhattan, but the Cyclones will find a way.
Iowa State 27, Kansas State 24
Last week: 2-3 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 21-9 overall, 13-17 against the line