John Werner's college picks: Bears will have hard time busting Bijan

When Friday's Baylor-Texas game was scheduled, Big 12 and TV executives hoped the conference championship game and big-time bowl implications would be on the line.

Strike. Strike.

The Bears are out of the Big 12 championship game race, and the No. 24 Longhorns can only get there if Kansas upsets No. 15 Kansas State.

That doesn’t mean this game is meaningless. A win would guarantee a winning season for the 6-5 Bears while the 7-4 Longhorns can significantly raise their bowl profile with a win.

Baylor (+8.5) at No. 24 Texas

Baylor should come into Friday’s game at DKR Texas Memorial Stadium with confidence after an inspired performance in a 29-28 loss to unbeaten TCU.

But the Bears could go the other way by finding it difficult to put the dramatic loss behind them.

The Bears have been a good road team this year with a 3-2 record, including wins over Texas Tech and Oklahoma in their last two trips.

But with all-Big 12 running back Bijan Robinson leading the way, the Longhorns are capable of putting a lot of points on the board like they did in last week’s 55-14 win over Kansas.

Texas 35, Baylor 24

Iowa State (+10) at No. 4 TCU

The 11-0 Horned Frogs have been so good that they clinched a spot in the Big 12 championship game two weeks ago.

But TCU can’t afford to stumble since it can become the first Big 12 team other than Oklahoma to reach the College Football Playoff.

The Cyclones own the Big 12’s best defense, but their scoring-challenged offense won’t be able to match the dynamic Horned Frogs.

TCU 27, Iowa State 14

West Virginia (+8.5) at Oklahoma State

Oklahoma State quarterback Spencer Sanders has battled injuries much of the season, but he’s still the Cowboys’ best option at less than 100 percent. Sophomore quarterback Garrett Greene has given West Virginia’s offense a lift in recent games.

Though the Cowboys have faded down the stretch, they’re still too good to lose to the Mountaineers at home.

Oklahoma State 31, West Virginia 17

Oklahoma (-2) at Texas Tech

On an Arctic-like night in Ames, the Red Raiders became bowl eligible in Joey McGuire’s first season as head coach by grinding out a 14-10 win over Iowa State.

Like Texas Tech, the Sooners also became bowl eligible at 6-5 with their 28-13 win over Oklahoma State.

There should be plenty of points scored in this game with Oklahoma’s Dillon Gabriel getting the edge over Texas Tech’s Tyler Shough.

Oklahoma 35, Texas Tech 31

Kansas (+12) at No. 15 Kansas State

Already bowl eligible, the Jayhawks could really cap off a great regular season by beating their Sunflower State rival.

Don’t expect it to happen. The Wildcats can clinch a berth in the Big 12 championship game against TCU, and they’re not going to let their pesky in-state rival stop them.

Kansas State 31, Kansas 14

Last week: 4-1 overall, 2-3 against the line

Season: 43-17 overall, 32-25-2 against the line