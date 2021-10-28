John Werner's college picks: Bijan will be tough for Bears to stop

Baylor has been on a roll while Texas has been rolling in reverse.
While the No. 16 Bears have looked impressive in a 45-20 win over West Virginia and a 38-24 win over No. 25 BYU, the Longhorns blew double-digit leads in a 55-48 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma and a 32-24 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State in the last two games.
The Longhorns fell out of the Top 25 following the two losses, but they’ve still got Top 25 talent. This will be the toughest of the three games the Bears will have played in their three October dates at McLane Stadium.
Texas (+3) at No. 16 Baylor
One of the biggest keys to Baylor’s last two wins was stopping West Virginia running back Leddie Brown and BYU running back Tyler Allgeier. It allowed the Bears to tee off on quarterbacks as they recorded 11 sacks in the two games.
Stopping Texas running back Bijan Robinson will be much more difficult. The Bears haven’t faced a back with Robinson’s explosiveness and cutting ability as he leads the Big 12 with 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Robinson runs wild, quarterback Casey Thompson will have more big-play passing opportunities.
Texas’ defense has been terrible at protecting leads, so this game could turn into a shootout. The Bears feature one of the most balanced offenses in the Big 12, and they’ll need to play at a high level from start to finish to pull off this win.
Texas 41, Baylor 35
No. 22 Iowa State (-7) at West Virginia
After dropping out of the Top 25 following a 31-29 loss to Baylor, the Cyclones have finally clawed their way back in following three straight wins capped by last week’s 24-21 win over Oklahoma State.
The Mountaineers snapped a three-game losing streak with last week’s 31-17 road win over TCU that featured a 257-yard passing performance by Jarret Doege and an 111-yard, three-touchdown rushing performance by Leddie Brown.
Winning in Morgantown is never easy, but a physical, determined Iowa State team will find a way.
Iowa State 24, West Virginia 14
Texas Tech (+19.5) at No. 4 Oklahoma
How many programs fire their coach in midseason with a 5-3 record? Texas Tech is the leader in that department by firing Matt Wells after the Red Raiders blew a 24-10 halftime lead in a 25-24 home loss to Kansas State last weekend.
At least they had a halftime lead, something Oklahoma didn’t have when it fell behind last-place Kansas 10-0 in Lawrence.
The Sooners rallied for a 35-23 win, and should have no problem with a leaderless Texas Tech team that's in disarray.
Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 17
TCU (+3.5) at Kansas State
It’s hard to believe a Gary Patterson team can’t play defense, but facts don't lie as the Horned Frogs rank ninth in the Big 12 by allowing 31.6 points per game.
An offense that’s averaging 34.3 points is the best thing the Horned Frogs have going for them, but they probably won’t produce enough points to beat the Wildcats on the road.
Kansas State 28, TCU 24
Kansas (+30.5) at No. 15 Oklahoma State
The Jayhawks showed they have some life when they took the Sooners into the fourth quarter last week.
They were so excited that they opened up a 10-0 halftime lead against a top 10 team, they opened the gates at Memorial Stadium in Lawrence and let fans in free.
It will be a different story in Stillwater against one of the Big 12’s best defenses. Kansas' fans will actually have to pay for tickets if they make the drive to Stillwater.
Oklahoma State 42, Kansas 14
Last week: 3-2 overall, 2-3 against the line
Season: 28-12 overall, 18-22 against the line