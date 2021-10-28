John Werner's college picks: Bijan will be tough for Bears to stop

Baylor has been on a roll while Texas has been rolling in reverse.

While the No. 16 Bears have looked impressive in a 45-20 win over West Virginia and a 38-24 win over No. 25 BYU, the Longhorns blew double-digit leads in a 55-48 loss to No. 4 Oklahoma and a 32-24 loss to No. 15 Oklahoma State in the last two games.

The Longhorns fell out of the Top 25 following the two losses, but they’ve still got Top 25 talent. This will be the toughest of the three games the Bears will have played in their three October dates at McLane Stadium.

Texas (+3) at No. 16 Baylor

One of the biggest keys to Baylor’s last two wins was stopping West Virginia running back Leddie Brown and BYU running back Tyler Allgeier. It allowed the Bears to tee off on quarterbacks as they recorded 11 sacks in the two games.

Stopping Texas running back Bijan Robinson will be much more difficult. The Bears haven’t faced a back with Robinson’s explosiveness and cutting ability as he leads the Big 12 with 924 yards and 10 touchdowns. If Robinson runs wild, quarterback Casey Thompson will have more big-play passing opportunities.