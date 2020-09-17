John Werner's college picks: Brewer's veteran leadership should propel Bears

If there’s one thing the Big 12’s opening weekend taught us is that college football will be wacky and unpredictable in the age of coronavirus.
Fans won’t know much about what’s happening at practices since reporters can’t watch due to COVID-19 restrictions. Coaches will have to work practices around player quarantines. A week’s preparation can go out the window when games are canceled after a COVID outbreak wipes out chunks of rosters.
That’s no excuse for Louisiana waltzing into Ames and beating Iowa State or Arkansas State beating Kansas State in Manhattan last weekend. As for the Kansas Jayhawks, they lost to Coastal Carolina in normal times in 2019, so last Saturday’s 38-23 loss in Lawrence wasn’t that much of a shock.
It was a bad opening weekend for the Big 12, which had worked so hard for its teams to get a chance to play. Only Baylor and Oklahoma State are playing from the Big 12 on Saturday, so maybe they can earn back some respect for the league.
Houston (+4) at Baylor
Dave Aranda’s head coaching debut was supposed to be Sept. 6 against Ole Miss in Houston. Then it was supposed to be Sept. 12 against Louisiana Tech at McLane Stadium.
But after the coronavirus wiped out those dates, Aranda’s first game at Baylor will finally arrive Saturday at 11 a.m. against Houston at McLane Stadium.
It took a near miracle to set up the first Baylor-Houston game in 25 years, so both teams will be anxious to play.
Baylor senior quarterback Charlie Brewer has clicked with offensive coordinator Larry Fedora throughout preseason practice and he’s got plenty of veteran receivers and running backs surrounding him.
Houston also has a talented quarterback in Clayton Tune, who has one of the American Athletic Conference’s best receivers in Marquez Stevenson.
Baylor will need to show it can provide an adequate pass rush after losing All-American James Lynch, Bravvion Roy and James Lockhart from last year’s defensive line. But Baylor’s offense should have enough veteran leadership to pull out a win.
Baylor 34, Houston 27
Tulsa (+22.5) at No. 11 Oklahoma State
Like Baylor and Houston, Oklahoma State and Tulsa had to wait a week to play after a coronavirus outbreak on the Golden Hurricane squad.
The Cowboys are expected to be one of the best teams in the Big 12 with All-America running back Chuba Hubbard and wide receiver Tylan Wallace back to lead the offense.
Sixth-year Tulsa coach Philip Montgomery, formerly Baylor’s offensive coordinator under Art Briles, could use a strong start after going 9-27 over the last three seasons. But beating the dynamic Cowboys is a lot to ask.
Oklahoma State 49, Tulsa 21
SMU (-14) at North Texas
In keeping with the times, SMU’s Sept. 11 opener against TCU was postponed after a Horned Frogs’ COVID outbreak.
But the Mean Green managed to get in a Sept. 5 game against Houston Baptist in which North Texas quarterback Jason Bean threw for 217 yards and three touchdowns and Oscar Adaway III ran for 118 yards and two scores on just five carries in a 57-31 win.
With Shane Buechele leading the way, SMU’s offense will likely tear apart the Mean Green defense. But North Texas has enough firepower to stay in the game.
SMU 49, North Texas 38
SFA (+14.5) at UTSA
In one of the most thrilling games of last weekend, the Roadrunners pulled out a 51-48 win over Texas State in double overtime in San Marcos.
Sincere McCormick was fantastic as he rushed for 197 yards and a touchdown while Frank Harris rushed for 51 yards and three scores for the Roadrunners.
SFA dropped a 24-14 decision to UTEP in its Sept. 5 opener, and just doesn’t have enough talent and depth to stay with the explosive Roadrunners.
UTSA 52, SFA 21
No. 17 Miami (+2.5) at No. 18 Louisville
With former Houston quarterback D’Eriq King passing for 141 yards and a touchdown and Cam’Ron Harris rushing for 134 yards and two scores, Miami looked impressive in its 31-14 win over UAB on Sept. 10.
Louisville also enjoyed some good moments in its 35-21 win over Western Kentucky last Saturday as Malik Cunningham passed for 343 yards and three touchdowns.
In a light week of games across the country, this ACC Top 25 matchup is the most prominent. Cunningham should prevail in a battle of top-flight quarterbacks.
Louisville 38, Miami 31
