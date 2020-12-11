John Werner's college picks: Cowboys should overcome grounded Bears

For the Big 12, there couldn’t be a more fitting end to the regular season.
With the possibility of COVID-19 forcing Big 12 teams to postpone games, the league had the foresight to schedule open dates to replace them.
Second-chance Saturday is finally here. The only problem is that only three Big 12 teams will take advantage of it due to more COVID-19 outbreaks.
Baylor hosts Oklahoma State after the Oct. 17 date was postponed while TCU hosts Louisiana Tech as a makeup game for a canceled date against SMU. But the Texas-Kansas makeup game in Lawrence and the Oklahoma-West Virginia makeup game at Morgantown were both canceled due to COVID-19.
A spot in the Big 12 championship game isn’t on the line since conference leading Iowa State has already clinched a spot against Oklahoma. In a year full of cancellations and postponements, the regular season will end with a whimper.
Oklahoma State (-5) at Baylor
Baylor’s running attack has been a mess and is the biggest reason for the Bears’ disappointing 2-6 record during coach Dave Aranda’s first season.
While the Bears rank last in the Big 12 with 92.5 yards rushing per game, the Cowboys are averaging almost double that yardage with 183.3 per game.
With star back Chuba Hubbard out with a lower body injury the last two weeks, Dezmon Jackson exploded for 235 yards rushing and three touchdowns in a 50-44 win over Texas Tech on Nov. 28 before rushing for 118 yards and a score in last week’s 29-22 loss to TCU.
Baylor quarterback Charlie Brewer has played courageously, but it’s hard to imagine the Bears beating the Cowboys without a better rushing attack.
Oklahoma State 28, Baylor 17
Louisiana Tech (+21.5) at TCU
Baylor was scheduled to face Louisiana Tech on Sept. 12 at McLane Stadium until a COVID-19 outbreak in the Bulldogs’ program wiped it out.
Now the Horned Frogs will get a shot to play the Bulldogs.
Both teams should be bowl bound with Louisiana Tech carrying a 5-3 record and TCU winning its last two games to improve to 5-4. The Horned Frogs will have some momentum after rallying to beat Oklahoma State last weekend.
TCU 34, Louisiana Tech 21
LSU (+23.5) at No. 6 Florida
The Gators have already secured a spot in the Dec. 19 SEC championship game against No. 1 Alabama.
But to make the College Football Playoff, an 8-1 Florida squad likely needs to beat LSU in the regular season finale and then upset Alabama.
The first part of the equation should be easy. Coming off last year’s national championship, LSU is 3-5 and certainly doesn’t look like it can beat Florida in Gainesville.
Florida 49, LSU 28
Houston (-5) at Memphis
The Cougars have felt COVID-19 ravages more acutely than anybody as they’re 3-3 while Memphis has been fortunate to play nine games and produce a 6-3 record.
Houston hasn’t played since a 56-21 win over USF on Nov. 14 as COVID-19 wiped out a Nov. 28 date against Tulsa and a Dec. 5 date against SMU.
Rust has to be a factor for the Cougars against a Memphis squad that features a gifted passer in Brady White, who has thrown for 2,850 yards and 26 touchdowns.
Memphis 35, Houston 28
No. 1 Alabama (-32) at Arkansas
The unbeaten Crimson Tide is rolling to next week’s SEC championship game with a 9-0 record behind quarterback Mac Jones, who has completed an astounding 75.7 percent for 3113 yards and 27 touchdowns.
An Arkansas program that was once a power in the Southwest Conference continues to be a nonentity for the most part in the SEC. This year is no exception as the 3-6 Razorbacks are on their way to their fourth straight loss.
Alabama 45, Arkansas 14
Last week: 4-1 overall, 3-2 against the line
Season: 34-15 overall, 18-31 against the line
