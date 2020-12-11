John Werner's college picks: Cowboys should overcome grounded Bears

For the Big 12, there couldn’t be a more fitting end to the regular season.

With the possibility of COVID-19 forcing Big 12 teams to postpone games, the league had the foresight to schedule open dates to replace them.

Second-chance Saturday is finally here. The only problem is that only three Big 12 teams will take advantage of it due to more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Baylor hosts Oklahoma State after the Oct. 17 date was postponed while TCU hosts Louisiana Tech as a makeup game for a canceled date against SMU. But the Texas-Kansas makeup game in Lawrence and the Oklahoma-West Virginia makeup game at Morgantown were both canceled due to COVID-19.

A spot in the Big 12 championship game isn’t on the line since conference leading Iowa State has already clinched a spot against Oklahoma. In a year full of cancellations and postponements, the regular season will end with a whimper.

Oklahoma State (-5) at Baylor

Baylor’s running attack has been a mess and is the biggest reason for the Bears’ disappointing 2-6 record during coach Dave Aranda’s first season.