John Werner's College Picks: Don't expect 61-58 in Baylor-TCU Revivalry

It’s a long way from 2014.

Of course, that was the season Baylor outgunned TCU, 61-58, in one of the most epic offensive battles in Big 12 history. The Bears and Horned Frogs went on to tie for the Big 12 title that season (Don’t ask them about missing the College Football Playoff).

In 2020, both teams are still trying to find their identity.

While the defenses have been solid, Baylor and TCU certainly aren’t offensive juggernauts. Saturday’s game at McLane Stadium could come down to a field goal like former Baylor kicker Chris Callahan’s game-winning chip shot in 2014, but both teams probably won’t already have a combined 116 points on the board.

TCU (-2.5) at Baylor

With Baylor expected to have close to a full squad, the Bears might finally see a truer picture of how good they can be.

Baylor’s offensive line has been especially hard hit by COVID-19, and production has suffered as the Bears scored just 37 points combined in losses to West Virginia and Texas.