John Werner's College Picks: Don't expect 61-58 in Revivalry

It’s a long way from 2014.
Of course, that was the season Baylor outgunned TCU, 61-58, in one of the most epic offensive battles in Big 12 history. The Bears and Horned Frogs went on to tie for the Big 12 title that season (Don’t ask them about missing the College Football Playoff).
In 2020, both teams are still trying to find their identity.
While the defenses have been solid, Baylor and TCU certainly aren’t offensive juggernauts. Saturday’s game at McLane Stadium could come down to a field goal like former Baylor kicker Chris Callahan’s game-winning chip shot in 2014, but both teams probably won’t already have a combined 116 points on the board.
TCU (-2.5) at Baylor
With Baylor expected to have close to a full squad, the Bears might finally see a truer picture of how good they can be.
Baylor’s offensive line has been especially hard hit by COVID-19, and production has suffered as the Bears scored just 37 points combined in losses to West Virginia and Texas.
Though TCU quarterback Max Duggan has enjoyed some good moments this season, the Horned Frogs are having scoring issues of their own as they’ve scored just 14 points in each of their last two losses to Kansas State and Oklahoma.
This game will likely be close, but it probably won’t be pretty.
Baylor 24, TCU 21
Texas (+3.5) at No. 6 Oklahoma State
Some of the heat surrounding Texas coach Tom Herman dissipated with last Saturday’s 27-16 win over Baylor in Austin.
But the furnace could crank up again if the Longhorns lose to the unbeaten Cowboys.
Oklahoma State is the only Big 12 team that still has a real shot left at the CFP, and its veteran defense is a big reason why. But weird things usually happen in this rivalry, so it wouldn’t be a shock if the Longhorns pulled off the upset.
Texas 27, Oklahoma State 24
No. 24 Oklahoma (-14) at Texas Tech
The Red Raiders' season was sliding downhill fast before they snapped a three-game losing streak with a 34-27 win over West Virginia.
After losses to Kansas State and Iowa State, the Sooners also appear back on track with their 53-45 quadruple-overtime win over Texas and last week’s 33-14 win over TCU.
Now playing their fourth straight game away from Norman, Oklahoma is probably getting road weary. But the Sooners should have enough left in the tank to beat the Red Raiders.
Oklahoma 42, Texas Tech 35
No. 16 Kansas State (+3.5) at West Virginia
Even without many fans on hand, West Virginia’s Milan Puskar Stadium is a tough place to play as Baylor and Kansas found out in losses this season.
But the Wildcats have proven they can win Big 12 road games since they’ve beaten Oklahoma in Norman and TCU in Fort Worth.
Despite a lack of marquee offensive names, the Wildcats are averaging 35.2 points in their 4-1 start and should continue to produce against the Mountaineers.
Kansas State 35, West Virginia 31
No. 23 Iowa State (-28.5) at Kansas
Whether or not coach Les Miles has been in COVID-19 quarantine, the Jayhawks have been terrible this season.
That shouldn’t change against Iowa State, which has a veteran quarterback in Brock Purdy and the Big 12’s leading rusher in Breece Hall with 716 yards and nine touchdowns.
Iowa State 52, Kansas 17
Last week: 5-0 overall, 4-1 against the line
Season: 14-10 overall, 8-16 against the line
