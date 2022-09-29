John Werner's college picks: Expect another Baylor-OSU defensive battle

Nobody has forgotten the McPlay.

When Baylor safety Jairon McVea stopped Oklahoma State running back Dezmon Jackson just short of the goal line in last year’s Big 12 championship game, pandemonium broke out on the Bears’ sideline.

Meanwhile, Oklahoma State players wandered around AT&T Stadium in shock and disbelief following Baylor’s 21-16 win.

Though the Cowboys can’t get that game back, they can use it as motivation in the rematch against the Bears on Saturday afternoon at McLane Stadium.

No. 9 Oklahoma State (+2) at No. 16 Baylor

This Top 25 matchup is a study in contrasts: Quarterback Spencer Sanders likes to sling the ball around for the nation's second-highest scoring offense (49.7 points per game) while the Bears prefer a ball control attack with a strong running game and controlled passing attack.

The Bears have certainly had Sanders’ number, intercepting seven passes in their two matchups last year.

Baylor’s defense hopes to keep forcing Sanders’ interceptions, but its bread and butter has been a run defense that hasn’t allowed 100 yards rushing in any game this season. Putting pressure on Sanders on obvious passing downs will be a key to beating the Cowboys for the second straight time.

Baylor 24, Oklahoma State 21

No. 18 Oklahoma (-6.5) at TCU

Some of the glow of the Brent Venables era left Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium when Kansas State came to Norman and pulled off a 41-34 win last week.

Defense is Venables’ specialty, so the loss had to be especially galling following a 3-0 start.

Now Oklahoma will try to rebound against a TCU squad that's averaging 46.3 points in three straight wins to open the Sonny Dykes era. The Sooners should bounce back, but this game could turn into a shootout.

Oklahoma 45, TCU 35

Texas Tech (+8) at No. 25 Kansas State

First-year Texas Tech coach Joey McGuire is already a hero in Lubbock following last week’s 37-34 overtime win against Texas.

Quarterback Donovan Smith has emerged as a playmaker who leads the Big 12 with 1,117 yards passing in the Red Raiders’ 3-1 start.

But beating the Wildcats in Manhattan will be a much tougher task as they’ll rely on a ball control offense featuring Big 12 leading rusher Deuce Vaughn to keep the ball away from Smith and company.

Kansas State 35, Texas Tech 31

Iowa State (-3) at Kansas

NCAA basketball practice has started, but the big news at Kansas is that the football team is still unbeaten heading into the first week of October.

The Jayhawks improved to 4-0 with a 35-27 win over Duke last week to move within two wins of clinching their first bowl berth since beating Minnesota in the 2008 Insight Bowl.

While Iowa State needs a win following last week’s Big 12-opening 31-24 home loss to Baylor, it’s going to be tough to win on the road against the suddenly resurgent Jayhawks.

Kansas 28, Iowa State 24

West Virginia (+9.5) at Texas

The sharks are already after Sark following Texas’ first loss in Lubbock since 2008.

Now second-year Texas coach Steve Sarkisian will try to keep his squad from dipping below .500 against a West Virginia team that’s looking to avoid an 0-2 start in Big 12 play after losing to Kansas.

Nobody will be more fired up than all-Big 12 running back Bijan Robinson, whose fumble in overtime cost the Longhorns in Lubbock.

Texas 42, West Virginia 28

Last week: 2-3 overall, 1-3-1 against the line

Season: 16-4 overall, 10-8-1 against the line