John Werner's college picks: Here's to hoping all games will be played

As I begin this picks column, I do so with some trepidation.

First I worry whether all five Big 12 games will actually be played as scheduled. It didn’t happen last weekend as Baylor’s game against Houston was postponed indefinitely due to positive COVID-19 tests and contact tracing on the Bears’ squad.

My next worry is whether I’ll get any games right. While I went 3-1 in the games I picked last week, I went 0-4 against the betting line.

Games are more unpredictable this season since key players will inevitably be out due to COVID-19. But on the other hand, I’ve picked just as badly when there wasn’t a pandemic.

Kansas (+17.5) at Baylor

It’s easy to dismiss this game as just another impending Baylor blowout of the Jayhawks like last year’s 61-6 demolition in Lawrence.

In the 2019 regular season finale, the Bears were rolling toward the Big 12 championship game when they faced the Jayhawks. But coming into Saturday night’s game at McLane Stadium, the Bears haven’t even played due to coronavirus issues.