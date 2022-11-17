John Werner's college picks: Horned Frogs stay unbeaten

TCU shot down Baylor’s College Football Playoff hopes with a 30-28 win last season in Fort Worth, and now the Bears want to do the same.

The unbeaten Horned Frogs are the only Big 12 team that still has a shot at the CFP, holding down the fourth spot in the latest rankings.

Playing at McLane Stadium, Baylor could have the best chance to take down TCU, which hosts Iowa State next week before playing in the Big 12 championship game at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

No. 4 TCU (-2.5) at Baylor

The Horned Frogs are much like Baylor’s Big 12 championship team last season: They just seem to find ways to win.

Baylor coach Dave Aranda is concerned about TCU’s explosive offensive plays coming from quarterback Max Duggan, running back Kendre Miller and receiver Quentin Johnston.

The Bears should be highly motivated after last week’s dismal 31-3 home loss to Kansas State, but it’s going to be tough to beat a TCU team that has so much on the table.

TCU 27, Baylor 21

No. 19 Kansas State (-7.5) at West Virginia

The Wildcats that left McLane Stadium with a 28-point win over the Bears looked like an efficient, productive machine.

The Wildcats’ offense kept the ball for more than 37 minutes as they picked up 30 first downs while the defense intercepted a pair of Blake Shapen passes.

West Virginia has some momentum following its 23-20 win over Oklahoma last week, but the Wildcats are on a mission to reach the Big 12 championship game.

Kansas State 27, West Virginia 17

Texas (-9) at Kansas

With a chance to hand TCU its first loss in Austin, Texas’ offense was utterly useless as it failed to score a touchdown in a 17-10 loss.

Now the Longhorns will hit the road to face the Jayhawks, which snapped a 56-game Big 12 losing streak with a wild 57-56 overtime win last year in Austin.

This year’s Jayhawks are bowl eligible for the first time since 2008 and have been competitive all season, so this game should go down to the wire.

Texas 35, Kansas 31

Texas Tech (+3.5) at Iowa State

Texas Tech can become bowl eligible with a win over Iowa State, while the Cyclones have to win their last two games to go bowling.

As bad as the Cyclones have been offensively, their defense has kept them in a lot of games. With 22-degree weather expected in Ames, this sounds like a defensive battle that should favor Iowa State.

Iowa State 17, Texas Tech 10

No. 24 Oklahoma State (+7.5) at Oklahoma

Bedlam is usually one of the most anticipated Big 12 games of the season, but that isn’t the case this season.

The Cowboys crept back into the Top 25 with last week’s 20-14 win over Iowa State to improve to 7-3, while the 5-5 Sooners still need a win to become bowl eligible following two straight losses to Baylor and West Virginia.

The Sooners should have an edge playing in Norman, but they haven’t been very reliable anywhere they’ve played this season.

Oklahoma 41, Oklahoma State 31

Last week: 2-3 overall, 3-2 against the line

Season: 39-16 overall, 30-22-2 against the line